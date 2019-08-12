The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Assault: 350 Pixley Road
Check welfare: 306 Stanaford Road, 416 S. Fayette St., 105 S. Eisenhower Drive, Stanaford Road, 106 Elkins St.
Disturbance: Clyde Street, 624 Johnstown Road
Domestic: 203 Nebraska Ave.
Drug violation: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Fight: 1909 Harper Road
Fraud: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: 1008 N. Eisenhower Drive, Summers Street
Motor vehicle accident: East Beckley Bypass, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Barber Avenue, 1534 Harper Road
Overdose: 101 Westline Drive
Possible DUI: Harper Road
Shooting: 204 Barber Ave.
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shots fired: South Kanawha Street
Suspicious person: Woodcrest Drive, First Avenue, 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: South Heber Street
Raleigh Sheriff
Check welfare: Coal City, MacArthur, Beaver (2), Bradley, Stanaford, Whitesville, Ghent, Pemberton
Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Beaver, Crab Orchard, MacArthur, Princewick, Rhodell, Coal City
Larceny: Beaver, Whitesville, Lester, Mabscott (2), Sullivan, MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident: Mabscott, Rhodell
Reckless driving: Slab Fork, Ghent, Daniels, Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Pemberton, Coal City, Whitesville
Suspicious person: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver