The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Assault: 350 Pixley Road

Check welfare: 306 Stanaford Road, 416 S. Fayette St., 105 S. Eisenhower Drive, Stanaford Road, 106 Elkins St. 

Disturbance: Clyde Street, 624 Johnstown Road

Domestic: 203 Nebraska Ave.

Drug violation: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Fight: 1909 Harper Road

Fraud: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive

Larceny: 1008 N. Eisenhower Drive, Summers Street 

Motor vehicle accident: East Beckley Bypass, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Barber Avenue, 1534 Harper Road

Overdose: 101 Westline Drive

Possible DUI: Harper Road

Shooting: 204 Barber Ave. 

Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shots fired: South Kanawha Street 

Suspicious person: Woodcrest Drive, First Avenue, 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: South Heber Street 

 

Raleigh Sheriff

Check welfare: Coal City, MacArthur, Beaver (2), Bradley, Stanaford, Whitesville, Ghent, Pemberton 

Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Beaver, Crab Orchard, MacArthur, Princewick, Rhodell, Coal City 

Larceny: Beaver, Whitesville, Lester, Mabscott (2), Sullivan, MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident: Mabscott, Rhodell

Reckless driving: Slab Fork, Ghent, Daniels, Glen Daniel

Suspicious activity: Pemberton, Coal City, Whitesville 

Suspicious person: Beaver 

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

