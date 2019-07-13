These incidents were reported to police agencies July 12; the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 329 S. Eisenhower Drive, 121 Beckley Crossing, 1735 S. Fayette St., 500 F St.
Assault, Already Occurred: 501 Neville St.
Business Check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Burglary: 329 S. Eisenhower Drive, 204 Plumley Ave.
Child Abuse/Neglect: 1709 Harper Road
Custody Complaint: 211 E. C St.
Destruction of Property: 201 McGinnis St., 116 Jefferson St.
Disturbance: 115 Clyde St., 250 S. Heber St., East Main Street, 1732 Harper Road, 306 Stanaford Road, 108 Mills Ave.
Domestic: 105 Truman St., 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Drug Investigation: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive
Drug Violation, In Progress: 200 block Second Street
DUI Controlled Substance: Larew Avenue
Fraud: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: 103 Alexander Lane, 108 Ann St.
MVA: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Larew Avenue, South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St.
Shoplifting: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive
Shots Fired: 217 Klaus St.
Special Assignment: Prince Street, Main Street (2), Orchard Avenue, Neville Street, Harper Road, Scott Avenue, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Hager Street (2), Hartley Avenue, South Heber Street (2), Burgess Street, Walker Avenue, Wilkes Parkway, Klaus Street, Mankin Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue, 513 Ewart Ave., 503 Neville St., 302 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1710 Harper Road, Appalachian Drive, City Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue
Suspicious Activity: 109 Quarry St.
Suspicious Vehicle: 503 Hull St., 955 S. Eisenhower Drive
Threats: 400 Stanaford Road, 500 Broadway St.
Trespassing: 100 Central Ave.
Welfare Check: 519 Temple St., City Avenue, 1732 Harper Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Animal Problem: Beaver, Beckley (4), Calloway Heights, Cool Ridge, Clear Creek, Fitzpatrick
Disturbance: Stotesbury
Domestic: Cool Ridge, Prosperity, Lester, Daniels
Extra Patrol: Shady Spring (3), Daniels (2), Beaver (2), Stanaford, Mabscott, Sullivan
Larceny: Crab Orchard
MVA: Prosperity, Piney View, Beaver (2), Harper
Threats: Amigo
Welfare Check: Eccles, Coal City, Prosperity