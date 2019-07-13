These incidents were reported to police agencies July 12; the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Alarm: 329 S. Eisenhower Drive, 121 Beckley Crossing, 1735 S. Fayette St., 500 F St.

Assault, Already Occurred: 501 Neville St.

Business Check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Burglary: 329 S. Eisenhower Drive, 204 Plumley Ave.

Child Abuse/Neglect: 1709 Harper Road

Custody Complaint: 211 E. C St.

Destruction of Property: 201 McGinnis St., 116 Jefferson St.

Disturbance: 115 Clyde St., 250 S. Heber St., East Main Street, 1732 Harper Road, 306 Stanaford Road, 108 Mills Ave.

Domestic: 105 Truman St., 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive

Drug Investigation: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive

Drug Violation, In Progress: 200 block Second Street

DUI Controlled Substance: Larew Avenue

Fraud: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive

Larceny: 103 Alexander Lane, 108 Ann St.

MVA: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Larew Avenue, South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St.

Shoplifting: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive

Shots Fired: 217 Klaus St.

Special Assignment: Prince Street, Main Street (2), Orchard Avenue, Neville Street, Harper Road, Scott Avenue, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Hager Street (2), Hartley Avenue, South Heber Street (2), Burgess Street, Walker Avenue, Wilkes Parkway, Klaus Street, Mankin Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue, 513 Ewart Ave., 503 Neville St., 302 N. Eisenhower Drive, 1710 Harper Road, Appalachian Drive, City Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue

Suspicious Activity: 109 Quarry St.

Suspicious Vehicle: 503 Hull St., 955 S. Eisenhower Drive

Threats: 400 Stanaford Road, 500 Broadway St.

Trespassing: 100 Central Ave.

Welfare Check: 519 Temple St., City Avenue, 1732 Harper Road

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Animal Problem: Beaver, Beckley (4), Calloway Heights, Cool Ridge, Clear Creek, Fitzpatrick

Disturbance: Stotesbury

Domestic: Cool Ridge, Prosperity, Lester, Daniels

Extra Patrol: Shady Spring (3), Daniels (2), Beaver (2), Stanaford, Mabscott, Sullivan

Larceny: Crab Orchard

MVA: Prosperity, Piney View, Beaver (2), Harper

Threats: Amigo

Welfare Check: Eccles, Coal City, Prosperity

