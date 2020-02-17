The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 16; the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Civil matter: Beckley

Destruction of property: Sundial

Disturbance: Bradley (2), Cool Ridge, Fairdale, Harper Park, Raleigh, Sophia, Sprague

Loud music/noise complaint: Colcord

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Fairdale, Slab Fork

Parking complaint: Coal City

Prowler: Clear Creek

Suspicious person: Fairdale, MacArthur

Suspicious vehicle: Grandview

Unwanted person: Ghent (2)

