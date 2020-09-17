The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Morris Ave.
Alarm specify: 100 block Allen Ave. (3), 1901 Harper Rd. (BB&T Bank), Allen Ave.
Animal call: E St.
B&E in progress: Central Ave.
Bleeding profusely: Ridge Ave.
Burglar alarm: Maxwell Hill Road, Clyde Street and Beckley Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: Miller St.
Civil matter: Pinewood Dr., Destruction of property: Howe St.
Customer complaint: Johnstown Rd.
Disturbance: Hargrove St.
Domestic: Hartley Ave., 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), Ridge Ave., 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger)
Drug violation in progress: Ford St.
Fight: Edwards St.
Found property: 1907 Harper Rd. (Howard Johnson)
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Harassment: Hunter St.
Intox person: 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Larceny: King St.
Lost property: Emily St.
Loud music/noise: Woodlawn Ave., F St.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Motor vehicle accident: 300 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
MVA in progress: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Beckley Xing, 800 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Noise complaint: 200 block 9th St.
Parking violation: 1st Ave.
Person down: Bostic Ave.
Possible DUI: 4223 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Dunkin Donuts)
School Zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General)
Special assignment: 100 block Orchard Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Mool Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street, 1400 block Harper Rd., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes) (2), 100 block S. Fayette Street (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Morris Ave., 100 block Prince St., 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Rails to Trails (2), 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block Beckwoods Dr.
Suspicious activity: 408 Timber Ridge Dr. (Bayberry Retirement Inn), G St.
Suspicious person: 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 500 block Neville St., 500 block S. Kanawha St.
Suspicious vehicle: Ford St.
Traffic stop: N. Eisenhower Dr., 2001 Harper Rd. (Omelet Shoppe), 700 block S. Fayette St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ball St., 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Harper Rd. and Crescent Rd., 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant), 102 Harper Park Dr. (Bob Evans), 2200 block Harper Rd. (2), 1300 block Harper Rd., Lucas Dr. and Ashwood Dr.
Warrant served: 1100 block Scott Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
l l l
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: Fairdale, Soak Creek, Stanaford, Dry Hill, Mabscott, Ghent, Raleigh
Larceny: Beaver (2), Beckley
MVA: Clear Creek, Beaver (3), Beckley, Ghent
Shoplifting: Beaver
Stolen vehicle: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Bradley
Suspicious person: Clear Creek