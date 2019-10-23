The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 600 Maxwell Hill Rd.
Arrest Lst reason: 100 block E. Prince St.
Burglary alarm: 308 Circle St., 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply)
Business check: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 200 block Pinewood Dr., 512 S. Kanawha St.
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Disturbance: 100 3rd Ave.
Domestic: 111 Green St., 133 McBerry St.
DVP served: 101 Mulberry St.
Foot patrol: 100 block Earwood St.
Found property: 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger)
Four-wheeler: 110 Carter St.
Intox person: 100 block Prince St.
Larceny: 613 S. Fayette St., 1501 S. Eisenhower Dr. (2 Brothers Collision Wrecker), 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Loud music/noise: 200 Beverly St.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: 200 block 3rd Ave., 200 block S. Eisenhower Dr., 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), 2700 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Noise complaint: 300 Reservoir Rd.
Overdose: 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger)
Panic/hold alarm: 113 Earle St., 325 Edgewood Dr.
Prowler: 800 Pinewood Dr.
Reckless driver: 400 block New River Dr. (Moose Lodge)
Robbery previously occurred: 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank)
School Zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd., 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 100 block Main St., 100 block City Ave., 100 block Appalachian Dr., Rails to Trails (4), 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 S. Heber St., 1114 Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel), 100 Temple St., 100 block Central Ave., 100 block Ringleben St., 503 Neville St. (big parking garage) (2), S. Heber St. and Earwood St., 100 block Earwood St.,100 block Temple St., 100 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Beckwoods Dr., 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 100 block Beverly St., 500 block Neville St., 100 block Barber Ave., 500 Neville St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block E. Beckley Bypass (2), 200 block Main St. (2)
Suspicious activity: 409 N. Kanawha St.
Suspicious person: 100 block S. Kanawha St.
Threats: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn)
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS)
Traffic stop: 2800 Robert C. Byrd Dr., S. Kanawha St. and F St., 700 block S. Kanawha St., 100 block S. Kanawha St., 200 block S. Kanawha St., 200 block Christopher Dr., Pinewood Dr. and Maxwell Hill Rd., 100 block Holliday Dr. (2), 100 block Christopher Dr., 100 block Elmridge Court, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 3692 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Arby’s), 300 block Stanaford Rd., 200 block E. Beckley Bypass
Transport juvenile: 415 Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Unwanted person: 1410 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Panera Bread/Sun Tan City), 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), 440 Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Vehicle disabled: 100 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Wanted person: 323 S. Prince St.
l l l
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Beckley
Destruction of Property: Crab Orchard, Cranberry
Disturbance: MacArthur, Tolleytown, Mabscott, Harper Heights
Fraud: Beckley, Prosperity
Larceny: Glen Morgan
MVA: Hotchkiss, Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Beckley, Prosperity
Robbery: Beckley
Shots fired: Pemberton
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Crow
Suspicious person: Beckley, Oak Grove
Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge
Threats: Prosperity, Glen Daniel