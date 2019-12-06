The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call unknown: 219 Clyde St.
Assist other department: 1743 Harper Rd. (Advance Auto Parts)
Burglar alarm: 610 Patch St., 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), 303 Wyoming Ave., 18 Chestnut Dr., 117 S. Meadows St., 106 McCreery St.
Burglary in progress: 116 Terrill St.
Burglary not in progress: 100 Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant)
Business check: 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 335 Jasper Dr., 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 1000 block East Beckley Bypass, 2930 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald’s)
Disturbance: 306 Stanaford Rd. (Beckley ARH Hospital), 143 Wilkes Ave.
Domestic: 414 Lewis-Ritchie Dr., 713 Worley Rd.
Escort: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Follow up call: 800 Maxwell Hill Rd.
Larceny: 1710 Harper Rd. (Raleigh General Hospital)
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Motor vehicle accident: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald’s)
Reckless driver: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
School Zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 701 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Flat Top Arms), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: 1400 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Sick: 224 S. Heber St.
Special assignment: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 1900 block Harper Road, 105 Hickory Dr. (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 100 block Barber Avenue, 200 block Main Street (2), Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Church Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street (2), 1700 block Harper Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block North Fayette Street
Suspicious activity: 108 Walker Ave.
Suspicious person: 224 Pinewood Dr. (Family Worship Center Church), 201 3rd. Ave.
Traffic stop: 1901 Harper Rd. (BB&T Bank), South Fayette Street and Antonio Avenue, South Fayette Street and Beaver Avenue, 900 block East Beckley Bypass, 100 block Church Street, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road, 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue, South Fayette Street and South Meadows Street, 2nd Street and South Heber Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (3), Westmoreland Street and Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street and East E Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block South Fayette Street, 500 block Neville Street, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block South Vance Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Fondale Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Powerline Drive and East Prince Street, 100 block South Kanawha Street, Elm Street and Rural Acres Drive, South Oakwood Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Azzara Avenue
l l l
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: Maple Fork, Sprague, Beckley
Fraud: Beckley (2)
Larceny: Beckley (2)
Lost/stolen registration: Fairdale
MVA: Cool Ridge, Prosperity, Bradley
Reckless driver: Daniels
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Cranberry
Structure fire: Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Piney View