The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on April 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
911 Hangup: Mills Ave.
Attempt suicide: Oak Grove Ave.
Attempt to serve DVP: Harper Rd.
Attempt to serve warrant: Miller St. (2)
Bleeding specify: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Civil matter: 102 Spring St., 130 Cannaday St.
Disturbance: Hargrove St.
Drug violation in progress: Stanaford Rd.
DUI investigate: Harper Rd.
Escort: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Xing (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (5), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (4), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (4), 500 block Neville St., 613 S. Fayette St., 300 block Neville St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Patch St., 1 Rails to Trails (2), 300 E. Prince St., 100 block Hartley Ave., 300 block Woodlawn Ave., 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Michigan Ave., 1000 block Woodlawn Ave., 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 2 Rails to Trails
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville St.
Four wheeler: Maxwell Hill Rd.
Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Loud music/noise: Piney Ave., Reservoir Rd. (2)
Magistrate detail: Main St. (3)
MVA leave the scene: N. Fayette St.
MVA with injury: 222 Hargrove St.
Prowler: Johnstown Rd.
Radar patrol: 100 block Jefferson St. (2)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Special assignment: Beckley Xing, 319 Sunset Dr. (Calvary Assembly of God Church), 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger)
Suspicious activity: Main St., Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Suspicious person: Edgewood Dr., Johnstown Rd.
Traffic light problem: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Traffic stop: 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Hillpark Dr. and Harper Rd., F St. and Smith St., 100 block S. Heber St., 1800 block Harper Rd., 1000 block S. Fayette St., Larew Ave. and Earhart St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and W. Neville St., 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 600 block Neville St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Old Eccles Rd., 300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 400 block 3rd Ave., Charmaine St. and Barber Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ragland Rd., 100 block Russell St., S. Fayette St. and Maplewood Lane, S. Vance Dr. and Johnstown Rd.
Trespassing: N. Eisenhower Dr., 305 Johnstown Rd.
Txt 2 911 hangup: Antonio Ave.
Unwanted person: 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), S. Vance Dr.
Warrant served: Hargrove St.
Raleigh Sheriff
911 Hangup: Bradley
Alarm specify: Cranberry
B & E not in progress: Stanaford
Burglar alarm: Daniels
Destruction of property: Beaver, Calloway Heights
Illegal burn: Harper
Intoxicated person: Beckley
Joyriding: Daniels
Larceny: Shady Spring
Loud music/noise: Beaver
Motor cycle complaint: Shady Spring
Noise complaint: Stanaford
Possible DUI: Prosperity
Reckless driver: Beaver
Speeding vehicle: Fairdale
Suspicious activity: Fitzpatrick, White Oak
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Shady Spring
Traffic stop: Beckley
Trespassing: Rock Creek
Unwanted person: Beckley