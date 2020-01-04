The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

B&E: MacArthur

Burglary: Mt. Tabor, Stanaford

Disabled vehicle: Beckley Junction, Surveyor (2), MacArthur

Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Beckley, Shady Spring, Raleigh

Fraud: Eccles, Crab Orchard, Beckley

Illegal dumping: Piney View

Intoxicated person: Pluto

Larceny: Maple Fork 

MVA: Beaver, Stanaford (2), Rhodell, Beckley, Lanark

Parking complaint: Sprague

Possible DUI: Beckley

Prowler: Coal City

Reckless driver: Bradley, Raleigh County 

Shooting: Bradley

Shoplifting: MacArthur 

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Glen Daniel 

Suspicious person: MacArthur (2) 

Suspicious vehicle: Cranberry

Trespassing: Farley Hill

Unwanted person: Sprague

 

