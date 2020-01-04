The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
B&E: MacArthur
Burglary: Mt. Tabor, Stanaford
Disabled vehicle: Beckley Junction, Surveyor (2), MacArthur
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Beckley, Shady Spring, Raleigh
Fraud: Eccles, Crab Orchard, Beckley
Illegal dumping: Piney View
Intoxicated person: Pluto
Larceny: Maple Fork
MVA: Beaver, Stanaford (2), Rhodell, Beckley, Lanark
Parking complaint: Sprague
Possible DUI: Beckley
Prowler: Coal City
Reckless driver: Bradley, Raleigh County
Shooting: Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Cranberry
Trespassing: Farley Hill
Unwanted person: Sprague