The following calls were made to police agencies on May 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Hargrove Street, Ridge Avenue

Animal call: mile marker 39 on Interstate 77 northbound

Attempted burglary: South Heber Street

Burglar alarm: 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Check welfare: South Kanawha Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Destruction of property: 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge)

Disturbance: Grant Street, 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge)

Domestic: Burgess Street

Drug violation not in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Fight: South Oakwood Avenue

Juvenile problems: Smoot Avenue

K9 unit request: Jessup Hollow

Larceny: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apartments)

Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Plumley Avenue

Noise complaint: Plumley Avenue/Patch Street

Possible DUI: 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Residence check: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Shots fired: Azzara Avenue, Bostic Avenue, Ninth Street, 100 block Thornton Street

Special assignment: 200 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Azzara Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Bostic Avenue, Cranberry Creek Center, 100 block Earwood Street, 701 S. Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block F Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Glenn Avenue (4), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1800 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 2015 Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hoover Street, 2000 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Ninth Street (6), 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 block Patch Street (2), 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 100 block Plumley Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Scott Avenue, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, no location provided

Suspicious activity: Springdale Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: South Fayette Street

Threats: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)

Traffic stop: Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block South Fayette Street, Green Street/I Street, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, Powerline Drive/Sixth Street

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beckley

Civil matter: Crab Orchard, Mount Tabor

Disturbance: Beckley (2), Mount Tabor, Soak Creek

Motor vehicle accident: Clear Creek, Daniels

Reckless driver: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Soak Creek

Threats: Bradley

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags