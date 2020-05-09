The following calls were made to police agencies on May 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Hargrove Street, Ridge Avenue
Animal call: mile marker 39 on Interstate 77 northbound
Attempted burglary: South Heber Street
Burglar alarm: 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Check welfare: South Kanawha Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Destruction of property: 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge)
Disturbance: Grant Street, 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge)
Domestic: Burgess Street
Drug violation not in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Fight: South Oakwood Avenue
Juvenile problems: Smoot Avenue
K9 unit request: Jessup Hollow
Larceny: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apartments)
Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Plumley Avenue
Noise complaint: Plumley Avenue/Patch Street
Possible DUI: 4500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Shots fired: Azzara Avenue, Bostic Avenue, Ninth Street, 100 block Thornton Street
Special assignment: 200 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Azzara Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Bostic Avenue, Cranberry Creek Center, 100 block Earwood Street, 701 S. Eisenhower Drive (Flat Top Arms), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block F Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Glenn Avenue (4), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1800 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 2015 Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hoover Street, 2000 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Ninth Street (6), 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 block Patch Street (2), 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 100 block Plumley Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Scott Avenue, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, no location provided
Suspicious activity: Springdale Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: South Fayette Street
Threats: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Traffic stop: Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block South Fayette Street, Green Street/I Street, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, Powerline Drive/Sixth Street
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beckley
Civil matter: Crab Orchard, Mount Tabor
Disturbance: Beckley (2), Mount Tabor, Soak Creek
Motor vehicle accident: Clear Creek, Daniels
Reckless driver: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Soak Creek
Threats: Bradley
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard