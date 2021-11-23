The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 Hangup: Harper Rd.
Animal call unknown: Hartley Ave.
Attempt to serve warrant: Clyde St.
Brandishing: Worley Rd.
B&E not in progress: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Burglar alarm: Woodthrush Lane, Kinglet Place, Robert C. Byrd Dr., S. Kanawha St., N. Kanawha St., Oriole Place
Disturbance: Ewart Ave.
Domestic: Dock St.
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (2), 300 block Prince St., 400 block City Ave., 1900 block Harper Rd.,1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 100 block Patch St., 300 block Neville St., 300 block Woodlawn Ave., 300 block N. Oakwood Ave., 100 block Ewart Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Woodlawn Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and New River Town Center, 100 block Antonio Ave. (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 300 block Scott Ave., 100 block Northwestern Ave., 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 bock Hickory Dr., 100 block Mercer St., 400 block Neville St., 300 block Beckley Plaza, 306 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Freedom Skate Park), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 100 block Burgess St., 100 block Freeman St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Found property: Nebraska Ave.
Harassment: Quarry St., Hager St.
Juvenile problems: Partridge Lane
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: S. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA with injury: Holliday Dr. and Jasper Dr.
Possible DUI: N. Eisenhower Dr. and Rural Acres Dr.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3), 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar)
Suspicious activity: Ragland Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr., Appalachian Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Suspicious person: Harper Rd., Mercer St.
Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford Rd., Woodlawn Ave.
Traffic light problem: 100 block Antonio Ave.
Traffic stop: 100 block Stanaford Rd., 2100 Harper Rd. (GoMart), 3133 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General), Patton Dr. and Ewart Ave., 1900 block Harper Rd., 10 Pikeview Dr. (Beckley Fire Dept. Station 2), 600 block S. Fayette St., 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 600 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 400 block S. Kanawha St., 700 block S. Eisenhower Dr., 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Appalachian Dr., 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1700 block Harper Rd., 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Unwanted person: Pikeview Dr.
Vagrant: Hartley Ave.
Vehicle disabled: 300 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.