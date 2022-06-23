The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

 

Raleigh Sheriff

B&E not in progress: Beaver

Burglar alarm: Daniels

Burglary not in progress: Stanaford 

 

Extra patrol: Daniels

 

Harassment: Daniels

Harassment: Glen Daniel

Illegal burn: Sullivan

Larceny: Crab Orchard

MVA with injury: Midway

MVA without fluid/injury: Glen Daniel

Reckless driver: Coal City, Bradley

Shooting: Beckley

Suspicious person: Cabell Heights, Stanaford

Suspicious vehicle: Daniels

Traffic stop: Shady Spring

Trespassing: Cabell Heights 

 

 

 

 

