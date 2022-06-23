The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Raleigh Sheriff
B&E not in progress: Beaver
Burglar alarm: Daniels
Burglary not in progress: Stanaford
Extra patrol: Daniels
Harassment: Daniels
Harassment: Glen Daniel
Illegal burn: Sullivan
Larceny: Crab Orchard
MVA with injury: Midway
MVA without fluid/injury: Glen Daniel
Reckless driver: Coal City, Bradley
Shooting: Beckley
Suspicious person: Cabell Heights, Stanaford
Suspicious vehicle: Daniels
Traffic stop: Shady Spring
Trespassing: Cabell Heights