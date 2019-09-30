The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 300 block New Jersey Avenue
Assault already occurred: 108.5 King St.
Breaking and entering not in progress: 200 block Wilkes Parkway (soccer complex)
Burglar alarm: 301 N. Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive In), 222 Grove Ave., 106 McCreery St., 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company), 156 Queen Anne Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Burglary in progress: 118 Catherine St.
Burglary not in progress: 108 Coal St.
Business check: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 300 block N. Eisenhower Drive, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 100 block Odessa Avenue
Civil matter: 209 Smoot Ave.
Destruction of property: 323.5 Prince St. Apt. 7
Disturbance: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 113 Mercer St., 313 Neville St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Domestic: 205 Odessa Ave., 315 Park Ave., 106 Truman Ave.
Fight not in progress: 202 Fourth St., 124 Ringleben St.
Foot patrol: 100 block Earwood Street, 500 block Neville Street
Fraud: 1920 Harper Road (IHOP)
K9 unit request: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motorcycle complaint: 200 block Rural Acres Drive
Motor vehicle accident: 800 block South Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1706 Harper Road
911 hangup: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy)
Noise complaint: 307 Temple St.
Person down: 3611 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Calacino's Pizza)
Reckless driver: 400 block Stanaford Road
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Special assignment: location unlisted, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block East Bunting Lane, 100 Earwood St., 100 block Earwood Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Fairlawn Avenue, 10 Falcon Circle, 20 Fox Sparrow Road, 100 block Hager Street, 100 block S. Heber St., 200 block Main Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street, 20 Oriole Place, 100 block Partridge Lane, Rails to Trails (3), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Stolen property: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Suspicious activity: Beaver Avenue/Grant Street, 212 Larew Ave.
Suspicious person: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Threats: 109 Fairlawn Ave.
Traffic stop: Earwood Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street, 300 block South Heber Street, 800 block South Kanawha Street, 600 block Neville Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Beaver, Fairdale
Disturbance: Beckley, Clear Creek, Coal City (2), Crab Orchard, Eccles, Glen Daniel, Naoma
Intoxicated person: Beckley
Larceny: Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley (2), Bradley, Cabell Heights, Hotchkiss, MacArthur, Princewick, Slab Fork
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Eccles
Suspicious activity: Raleigh
Suspicious person: Glen Daniel, Raleigh
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Park
Threats: Dameron, Flat Top