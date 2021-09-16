Raleigh County Sheriff’s

Department

Abandoned vehicle: Coal City

B&E: Crab Orchard

Burglar alarm: Glen Daniel, Beckley, Bradley, Calloway Heights

Burglary: Cabell Heights, Harper Heights, Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Raleigh, Fairdale, Shady Spring

Four wheeler: Crab Orchard

Identity theft: Beckley

Illegal burn: Rhodell

Illegal dumping: Oak Grove

Larceny: Bradley

Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard

MVA: Fairdale

Noise complaint: Crab Orchard

Person down: Cool Ridge

Prowler: Calloway Heights

Shoplifting: MacArthur, Bradley

Speeding vehicle: Whitesville

Suspicious person: Coal City

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Prosperity, Leevale

Tamper with auto: Stanaford

Trespassing: Naoma

Vehicle disabled: Beckley

 

 

