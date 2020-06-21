The following calls were made to police agencies on June 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Ball Street
Assault in progress: Beckwoods Drive
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Burglar alarm: 21 Bypass Plaza, Harper Road, 104 Kiser St. (Beckley PD garage), 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Burglary in progress: Brammer Street, Burgess Street, Hargrove Street
Burglary not in progress: Missouri Avenue
Business check: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)
Check welfare: Crescent Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Hargrove Street, 200 block South Heber Street
Chest pain: 2958 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Davita Dialysis)
Destruction of property: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2)
Domestic: Grant Street, Hargrove Street
Fireworks complaint: 700 block South Oakwood Avenue
Foot patrol: 1939 Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street
Indecent exposure: Jackson Street/North Oakwood Avenue
Juvenile problems: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: South Fayette Street, Teel Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 4141 Robert C. Byrd Drivve (Wendy's)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Worley Road
Noise complaint: Ewart Avenue, 100 block McCulloch Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Woodlawn Avenue
Person down: West Neville Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Third Avenue
Shots fired: Hull Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Parkway Street
Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Carriage Drive, 100 block Foote Street, 1400 block Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road, Harper Road/Hylton Lane (2), 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Second Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Speeding vehicle: 100 block I Street
Stolen vehicle: Greenbrier County
Suspicious activity: City Avenue
Threats: Mankin Avenue, West Virginia Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 500 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street, 600 block New River Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Rural Acres Drive, Sheridan Avenue/Vine Street, 300 block Stanaford Road (2), Stanaford Road/Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Vehicle disabled: F Street/South Kanawha Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Accident: Harper Heights
Custody complaint: Rock Creek
Destruction of property: Coal City
Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley, Calloway Heights, Daniels, Hotchkiss, Midway, Mount Tabor, Pemberton
Fireworks complaint: Beaver
Joyriding: Calloway Heights, MacArthur
Loud music/noise complaint: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Park, Shady Spring
Motorcycle complaint: Midway
Suspicious activity: Pemberton
Suspicious person: Harper Park, Midway
Unwanted person: Beckley