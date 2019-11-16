The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Burglar alarm: 32 Chickadee Way (2), 117 Lilly St., 318 Vine St.
Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Check welfare: 100 Curtis Ave., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Contributing to delinquency of a minor: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Custody complaint: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)
Disturbance: North Fayette Street/Main Street, 105 Truman Ave.
Domestic: 1000 Johnstown Road (Raleigh County Action Center)
Escort: 234 Eighth St., 222 Main St.
Fireworks complaint: 107 Westline Drive (Beckley West)
Follow-up call: 234 Eighth St., 202 Hickory Drive, 100 Third Ave.
Foot patrol: 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street
Found property: Rails to Trails
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Harassment: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Apt. 63 Building F)
Intoxicated person: 124 Hylton Lane (Courtyard by Marriott), 100 block Pikeview Drive
K9 unit request: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Larceny: 430 S. Fayette St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run; 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/South Kanawha Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 113 Johnstown Road
Motor vehicle accident parking lot: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
911 hangup: 1000 Johnstown Road
Noise complaint: 214 S. Vance Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 332 Crescent Road, 1709 Harper Road (Med Express)
Parking complaint: E Street/Roosevelt Street
Reckless driver: 1100 block N. Eisenhower Drive
Road rage: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Virginia Street/Central Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1400 N. Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Elkins Street, 200 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Main Street (2), 100 block Myers Avenue, 300 Neville St., 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Westwood Drive
Stabbing: 111 Roosevelt St.
Stolen property: 24 Bypass Plaza (Shoe Show)
Stolen vehicle: 913 S. Fayette St.
Suspicious person: 221 Pikeview Drive (Pikeview Lounge)
Threats: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Plaza), 307.5 Temple St.
Traffic stop: 100 block Caldwell Street, East Beckley Bypass/Stanaford Road, Harper Road, 100 block Holliday Drive (2), 1000 block South Kanwaha Street, 1500 block South Kanawha Street, 1600 block South Kanawha Street, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 100 block Neville Street, 200 block New River Drive (3), 100 block Pinewood Drive (2), 500 block Pinewood Drive, 300 block Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Locust Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 Third Ave.
Unwanted person: 216 Saunders Ave.
Vagrant: 421 E. Prince St.
Warrant served: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Check welfare: Bradley
Disturbance: Daniels, Rhodell, Stanaford
Domestic: Beaver, Crab Orchard (2), Fairdale
Extra patrol: Daniels
Intoxicated driver: Beaver
Intoxication: Raleigh
Larceny: Beckley, Bradley
Motor vehicle accident: Coal City, Daniels
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Beckley, Coal City, Glen Daniel, Princewick
Suspicious vehicle: Amigo, Daniels
Threats: Beckley (2), Bradley, Eccles