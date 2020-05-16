The following calls were made to police agencies on May 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: Summers Street
Assist other department: 1614 S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Commission on Aging)
Breaking and entering not in progress: 320 City Ave. (Southeastern Chemical)
Burglar alarm: Bailey Avenue, 520 Beckley Crossing (Premier Pharmacy), Jarrell Street
Business check: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Custody complaint: Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Deceased/found body: Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments)
Disturbance: Sandstone Drive, North Vance Drive
Domestic: South Heber Street
Drug violation in progress: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Fight: Hargrove Street
Found property: Willow Lane
Harassment: Huffman Street
Joyriding: East C Street
Juvenile problems: Sandstone Drive
Loud music/noise: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Westwood Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Quarry Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 600 block Pikeview Drive
Overdose: Main Street (Executive Manor Apartments)
Parking violation: Grant Street
Person down: Coal Street
Pursuit: South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Brookwood Lane, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block East E Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block F Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Grant Street, 100 block Hager Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road (2), 100 block Hoover Street, 100 block Hull Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 1000 block Klaus Street, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Teel Road (2), 100 block Temple Street, Third Avenue/Second Street, 100 block Thornton Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Speeding vehicle: Massey Street/Lincoln Street
Suspicious activity: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: Burkett Avenue, Myers Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road (Howard Johnson)
Traffic stop: 2300 block South Fayette Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Unwanted person: East Prince Street, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Second Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Cool Ridge, Daniels
Civil matter: MacArthur, Mount Tabor
Disturbance: Bradley, Crab Orchard, Fairdale, Glen Daniel, MacArthur, Pemberton
Larceny: MacArthur, Wickham
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Crab Orchard, MacArthur
Reckless driver: Bradley
Shoplifting: MacArthur (3)
Suspicious person: Beckley (2)
Threats: Sullivan
Trespassing: Coal City
Unwanted person: MacArthur