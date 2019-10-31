The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

ATV’s reported: Bradley, Daniels 

Brandishing reported: Piney View

Burglary: Sprague

Counterfeit reported: Rock Creek

Disturbance: Dry Hill, Beaver, MacArthur, Crab Orchard

Harassment reported: MacArthur

MVA: Harper Heights, Besoco

Pedestrian struck reported: Glen Daniel

Prowler: Cranberry

Reckless driver: Surveyor

Shoplifting: Bradley

Shots fired: Harper Heights (2)

Stolen property: Beckley

Stolen vehicle: Mabscott

Structure fire: Maple Fork

Suspicious activity: Fitzpatrick, Soak Creek, Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Bradley (2), Beckley, Beckley Junction, Daniels, Mabscott

Suspicious vehicle: Cranberry

Threats: Fireco

 

