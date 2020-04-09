The following calls were made to police agencies on April 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 600 block Johnstown Road
Burglar alarm: 129 Main St. (United National Bank) (2), 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley Police Shooting Range)
Check welfare: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), Myers Avenue, Burgess Street, 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apts.), 100 block Smoot Avenue, 1008 N. Eisenhower Drive (AT&T Store)
CPR-adult: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn)
Customer complaint: Crescent Road
Deceased/find body: 624 Johnston Road (Manor House Apts.), Virginia Street, Sheridan Avenue
Destruction of property: Hargrove Street
Disturbance: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Domestic: Truman Avenue, Antonio Avenue, 100 block Combs Street
Found property: Johnstown Road
Larceny: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts.), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Lost property: South Kanawha Street
Loud music/noise: Adkins Street
Motorcycle complaint: 100 block Reservoir Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Overdose: Crawford Street
Reckless driver: Granville Avenue
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Shots fired: 100 block Antonio Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Orchard Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger) (4), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block South Kanawha Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, 500 block Neville Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes) (3), 300 block Scott Avenue, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Thornton Street, 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Terrill Street, 21 Bypass Plaza, 100 block Reservoir Road, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Coal Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 300 block Third Avenue, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 1700 block Harper Road, 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 100 block Myers Avenue, 100 block F Street, 100 block Teel Road, 500 block South Fayette Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Main Street (2), 1900 Harper Road (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street
Stolen property: Greenwood Drive
Stolen vehicle: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn; The Charles House lobby)
Suspicious activity: 510 N. Eisenhower Drive (Scrubbie's Car Wash)
Suspicious person: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Traffic stop: 100 block Beaver Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue
Trespassing: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Unconscious/syncope: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Vehicle disabled: Pikeview Drive/Holliday Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: 613 S. Fayette St.
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Abandoned vehicle: Harper
Disturbance: Harper Heights, Cool Ridge
Harassing phone calls: Daniels
Larceny: Midway
Motor vehicle accident: Harper Park
Reckless driver: Beaver
Shots fired: Odd
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Beckley
Threats: Beckley, Crow, Glen Daniel