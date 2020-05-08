The following calls were made to police agencies on May 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempted burglary: Antonio Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Hargrove Street
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Orchard Aveive, Rollingwood Drive, South Eisenhower Drive, 309 Beckley Plaza (Rental Store), Randolph Street, 299 Grey Flats Road (Faith Community Church)
Burglary in progress: Azzara Avenue
Business check: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Check welfare: 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), Hilton Street
Civil matter: Temple Street
Disturbance: Smoot Avenue, Smith Street
Domestic: Teel Road
Fire: Hargrove Street
Harassment: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital Emergency Department)
Larceny: South Heber Street
Lost/stolen registration: Plumley Avenue
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road
Motor vehicle accident: 1900 block Harper Road, North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street/Booker Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 100 block Beckley Crossing
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Overdose: E Street
Panhandling: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)
Shoplifting: South Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Quarry Street, 1100 block South Fayette Street
Special assignment: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 bock Mool Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 100 block Plumley Avenue, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Barber Avenue (2), 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 500 Neville St. (2), 100 block Main Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Johnstown Road (2), 4800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 2200 block South Kanawha Street, 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Scott Avenue, F Street, 100 block Hager Street, 100 block Klaus Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 600 block South Fayette Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 400 block Teel Road, 300 block Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 100 block Beckley Crossing, Coal Street, St. Francis Lane, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Crescent Road, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Frontier Street
Stolen property: Roosevelt Street
Suspicious activity: 100 block Mercer Street
Suspicious person: 100 block Jerome Van Meter Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Frontier Street
Suspicious vehicle: Hoover Street, Wickham Avenue
Traffic stop: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle disabled: Edgewood Drive/Cross Street
Warrant served: Temple Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
