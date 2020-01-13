The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Report not provided. 

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Assault already occurred: Beaver

Burglary not in progress: Crab Orchard

Destruction of property: Clear Creek

Disturbance: Fairdale, Midway (2), Calloway Heights, Beaver (2), Leevale

Juvenile problems: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Crow, Mount Tabor, Cool Ridge

Reckless driver: Bradley (2), MacArthur 

Recovered property: Calloway Heights

Road hazard: Mabscott

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel

Suspicious vehicle: Pemberton, Rock Creek

Trespassing: Sophia

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags