The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Report not provided.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Assault already occurred: Beaver
Burglary not in progress: Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Clear Creek
Disturbance: Fairdale, Midway (2), Calloway Heights, Beaver (2), Leevale
Juvenile problems: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Crow, Mount Tabor, Cool Ridge
Reckless driver: Bradley (2), MacArthur
Recovered property: Calloway Heights
Road hazard: Mabscott
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel
Suspicious vehicle: Pemberton, Rock Creek
Trespassing: Sophia