The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering not in progress: Coal City
Destruction of property: Bradley
Disturbance: Stanaford
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley
Panhandling: Beaver
Reckless driver: MacArthur
Shoplifting: Bradley (2)
Suspicious activity: Bradley
Suspicious person: Glen Daniel, MacArthur
Vehicle disabled: Daniels (2)