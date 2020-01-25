The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 100 block Earwood Street
Assault in progress: 203 Hartley Ave.
Attempt to locate: 337 Barber Ave., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 115 Johnstown St.
Burglar alarm: 221 Earhart St., 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Burglary not in progress: 340 S. Fayette St., 710 Worley Road
Business check: 1939 Harper Road
Check welfare: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Disturbance: 208 Antonio Ave., 130 Beckwoods Drive, 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apartments Apt. 204)
Domestic: 205 Odessa Ave.
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital) (2)
Follow-up call: 100 Virginia Ave.
Found property: 407 Neville St. (DHHR)
Harassing phone call: 208 Antonio Ave.
Larceny: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 216 S. Vance Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: 1709 Harper Road (Med Express)
Motorcycle complaint: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive/Johnstown Road, South Fayette Street/Wright Road, 600 block McCulloch Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident injury: 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Open door/window: 129 Beckwoods Drive
Overdose: 104 Tolbert St.
Panic/hold alarm: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
Radar patrol: 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Reckless driver: 2005 Harper Road (Little General Burger King)
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 100 block Antonio Avenue (2), 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Earwood Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block South Fayette Street (five corners area), 100 block Granville Avenue, 100 block Hartley Avenue, South Heber Street/Earwood Street, 100 block South Heber Street (3), 200 block Main Street (2), 100 block Mool Avenue (East Park area), 300 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (bus station), 600 block Neville Street, 100 Park Ave., 100 Patch St., Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drivve (Sheetz), 1000 block Scott Avenue (3), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Speeding vehicle: 113 Holliday Drive
Suspicious activity: 250 S. Kanawha St. (census office)
Suspicious person: 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drivve (Donut Connection)
Traffic stop: North Eisenhower Drive/Beckley Crossing, Florida Avenue/Pinewood Drive, 2005 Harper Road (Little General Burger King), 2100 Harper Road (Go-Mart), 700 block South Kanawha Street, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 300 block Prince Street (near McDonald's), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Oakhurst Street, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Woodcrest Drive/Mallard Court
Trespassing: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)
Unwanted person: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apartments Apt. 403)
Violation of domestic violence petition: 19 Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness)
Warrant served: 222 Main St.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary not in progress: Eccles, MacArthur, Oak Grove, Sprague
Civil matter: Ghent
Disturbance: Beckley, Daniels
Fraud: Calloway Heights
Larceny: Harper Park
Suspicious activity: Bolt, Cool Ridge
Suspicious person: Fairdale, Sprague
Unwanted person: Sprague