The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Department
911 hang-up: Teel Rd.
Assault already occurred: Johnstown Rd.
Attempt to serve warrant: S. Heber St.
Bike patrol: Rails to Trails, Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Larew Ave., 100 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 100 block Park Ave.
Burglar alarm: Mallard Court (2)
Burglary in progress: Witherspoon St.
Check welfare: 1700 block Harper Rd., Neville St.
Child abuse/neglect: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Domestic: Harper Rd.
Drug violation in progress: S. Eisenhower Dr. (Jackie Withrow)
Follow up call: Woodlawn Ave.
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville St.
Four wheeler: Temple St. and Scott Ave.
Larceny: S. Fayette St., Fred T. Simms Terrace
Loud music/noise: 100 block Westline Dr.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), Beckley Xing
Reckless driver: Stanaford Rd.
Shoplifting: Beckley Plaza
Special assignment: Rails to Trails, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas) (2), 500 block Neville St., Harper Rd., 100 block Orchard Ave., 300 block 3rd Ave., 1408 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 600 block S. Fayette St., 500 block Neville St., 100 block Ragland Rd., N. Kanawha St., 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 245 N. Kanawha St. (Chamber of Commerce), Wilson St. and N. Kanawha St., 100 block Larew Ave., 100 block Patch St., N. Eisenhower Dr., 100 block Grey Flats Rd., 100 block Wildwood Ave., 100 block S. Oakwood Ave.
Stolen vehicle: Morris Ave., Garden Terrace
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Dr., Witherspoon St.
Traffic stop: Harper Rd., 300 block 3rd Ave., 100 block Roosevelt St., 500 block Ewart Ave., 1700 block Harper Rd., 1200 block Harper Rd., MM 44 Int 077 NB, Clyde St., and Powerline Dr., Holliday Dr. and Pinewood Dr.
Unconscious/syncope: Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Unknown medical problem: 1st Ave.
Unwanted person: Woodlawn Ave.
Vehicle towed: Neville St. (2)
l l l
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Department
Burglary: Beckley
Civil matter: Stover
Disturbance: Eccles (2), Fairdale, Cool Ridge, Harper Heights, Coal City, Beaver (2), Bradley
Larceny: Cabell Heights, MacArthur
MVA: Coal City, Princewick
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Prosperity