The following calls were made to police agencies on May 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempted burglary: Burgess St.
Attempt to serve warrant: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Burglar alarm: Teel Rd.
Business check: 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 3133 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General Store), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Check welfare: Saunders Ave., N. Kanawha St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr
Civil matter: Harper Rd.
Counterfeit: 3133 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General Store)
Destruction of property: Tolbert St.
Disturbance: Clyde St., Larew Ave., Huffman St., Vine St.
Domestic: Cannaday St., Hargrove St.
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville St.
Found property: Church St.
Four-wheeler: Rails to Trails
Lost/stolen registration: Barber Ave.
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Rd. (2)
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA in progress: 1400 N. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA leave the scene: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 100 block Washington St.
Overdose: Beckley Ave., Glenn Ave.
Panhandling: 1900 block Harper Rd.
Panic/hold alarm: 4261 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (United National Bank)
Parking complaint: Reservoir Rd.
Possible DUI: 100 block S. Fayette St.
Residence check: Grant St.
Shoplifting: 150 New River Town Center (Sav-A-Lot), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 122 Industrial Dr. (Bob Evans)
Special assignment: 100 block Hargrove St., 1500 block Harper Rd. (2), 100 block S. Heber St., 200 block Foote St., 100 block Bair St., 100 block Plumley Ave., 100 block Barker Lane, Rails to Trails, 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Grove Ave., 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1900 block Harper Rd., 300 block Woodlawn Ave., 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Barber Ave., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex) (2), 100 block Barber Ave., 400 block Scott Ave., 500 block Neville St., 100 block City Ave., 100 block Park Ave., 100 block Hager St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block S. Heber St., 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger) (2), 100 block Antonio Ave., 100 block Terrill St., 100 block Orchard Ave., 100 block Clyde St., Freeman St., 503 Neville St. (big parking garage), 100 block Patch St., 100 block Elkins St., 100 block Hull St.
Speeding vehicle: Rails to Trails
Suspicious activity: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Nebraska Ave.
Suspicious person: 100 block S. Fayette St., McGinnis St., 200 block Harper Rd., Johnstown Rd. and N. Eisenhower Dr., 2933 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens)
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Park Ave.
Threats: 340 Prince St. (Greyhound Station), Azzara Ave.
Traffic stop: 100 block Temple St., 100 block Barber Ave., 3706 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Family Dollar Store), 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Worley Rd., 404 3rd Ave. (Little General) (2), 1924 Harper Rd. (Quality Inn)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Attempted B&E: Ghent
B&E: MacArthur, Beckley
Civil matter: Rock Creek
Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Grandview, Fairdale, Bradley, Harper Heights, Crab Orchard
Found property: Crab Orchard
Four-wheeler: Shady Spring
Larceny: Cirtsville
MVA: Beaver, Colcord
Reckless driver: MacArthur
Road rage: MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Ghent
Suspicious activity: Lester, Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Mabscott
Suspicious vehicle: Clear Creek
Unwanted person: Midway
Vandalism: Daniels