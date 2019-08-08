The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Assault: 501 Neville St. 

 

Breaking and entering: 510 Ewart Ave. 

 

Check welfare: Sour Street, Rails to Trails, South Eisenhower Drive, North Kanawha Street 

Destruction of property: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Disturbance: 121 Lode Dr. 

Domestic: 1028 Woodlawn Ave. (2), 501 Neville St. 

DUI: Ewart Avenue, Main Street 

 

Fraud: Raleigh County 

Intoxicated person: 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr. 

 

Overdose: 303 Woodlawn Ave. 

 

Prowler: 105 Hoewood Dr., 109 Stanley St. 

 

Shoplifting: 1252 N. Eisenhower Dr. 

 

Suspicious vehicle: Pack Street, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Dr. 

Threats: 105 Truman St., 306 Stanaford Rd. 

Trespassing: 109 Ball St. 

Unwanted presence: 708 S. Eisenhower Dr., 107 Gate St. 

Raleigh Sheriff

 

Disturbance: Bragg, Rock Creek, Glen Morgan, Beckley, Beaver, Cool Ridge

 

Fraud: Dry Creek 

 

Larceny: Soak Creek, Eccles 

 

Prowler: Clear Creek, Cabell Heights 

Reckless driving: Piney View 

Shoplifting: Bradley 

Shots fired: Crab Orchard 

 

