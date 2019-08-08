The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Aug. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Assault: 501 Neville St.
Breaking and entering: 510 Ewart Ave.
Check welfare: Sour Street, Rails to Trails, South Eisenhower Drive, North Kanawha Street
Destruction of property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: 121 Lode Dr.
Domestic: 1028 Woodlawn Ave. (2), 501 Neville St.
DUI: Ewart Avenue, Main Street
Fraud: Raleigh County
Intoxicated person: 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr.
Overdose: 303 Woodlawn Ave.
Prowler: 105 Hoewood Dr., 109 Stanley St.
Shoplifting: 1252 N. Eisenhower Dr.
Suspicious vehicle: Pack Street, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Threats: 105 Truman St., 306 Stanaford Rd.
Trespassing: 109 Ball St.
Unwanted presence: 708 S. Eisenhower Dr., 107 Gate St.
Raleigh Sheriff
Disturbance: Bragg, Rock Creek, Glen Morgan, Beckley, Beaver, Cool Ridge
Fraud: Dry Creek
Larceny: Soak Creek, Eccles
Prowler: Clear Creek, Cabell Heights
Reckless driving: Piney View
Shoplifting: Bradley
Shots fired: Crab Orchard