The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
911 Hangup: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Attempt to locate: Fayette County
Attempt to serve DVP: Maplewood Lane
Barking dog: Hartley Ave. (2)
Burglar alarm: Yellowwood Way, Evergreen Lane, Dexter Ave.
Burglary in progress: F St.
Check welfare: Granville Ave., Mankin Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr.
Child abuse/neglect: Myers Ave. and Hartley Ave.
Civil assist: Azzara Ave., Hylton Lane
Civil matter: 10th St.
Destruction of property: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), Johnstown Rd.
Electronic sex crime: Ellison Ave.
Extra patrol: 100 block Appalachian Dr., 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 1900 block Harper Rd., 500 block Neville St. (4), 100 block Earwood St., Rails to Trails (3), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 503 Neville St. (Big Parking Garage), 100 block S. Meadows St., 100 block Mercer St. (2), 100 block Scott Ave., 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight Country Club), 200 block Hartley Ave., 100 block Larew Ave. (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 100 block E St., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Hartley Ave., 100 block Appalachian Dr. (Lewis Nissan), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart, Sams, Lowes), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr.
Follow up call: Bostic Ave.
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Larceny: S. Fayette St., Appalachian Dr.
K9 Unit: Mercer St.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
MVA private lot: 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s)
MVA with injury: S. Kanawha St., 200 block Ritter Dr.
MVA without fluid/injury: City Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Open door/window: Appalachian Dr.
Overdose: Hargrove St.
Person down: Hartley Ave.
Radar patrol: Larew Ave.
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr. (3), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2)
Suspicious activity: Bailey Ave.
Suspicious person: Stanaford Rd. and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., S. Eisenhower Dr. and S. Fayette St.
Traffic stop: 404 3rd Ave. (Little General) (2), 100 block Fondale St., 900 block Woodlawn Ave., S. Eisenhower Dr. and Larew Ave., 1000 block S. Eisenhower Dr., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), 600 block Johnstown Rd., 100 block Mercer St., 2nd St. and S. Fayette St., 100 block Pine St., 2930 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald’s), City Ave. and Carter St., S. Fayette St. and S. Eisenhower Dr., 3rd Ave. (Little General), S. Fayette St. and Maplewood Lane
Unknown LE problem: Mercer St
Raleigh Sheriff
Abandoned vehicle: Hinton
ATV accident with injury: Rock Creek
Burglary in progress: Dry Hill
Destruction of property: Raleigh
Disturbance: Sweeneysburg
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard
Motorcycle complaint: Calloway Heights
MVA with injury: Glen Morgan
MVA without fluid/injury: Sophia, Beaver
Prowler: Sprague
Reckless driver: Beaver, Bragg, Bradley
Road hazard: Ghent
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Naoma
Suspicious activity: Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley
Threats: Skelton, Crab Orchard, Beaver
Traffic stop: Bradley