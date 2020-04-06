The following calls were made to police agencies on April 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 114 Ewart Ave., 105 S. Mercer St.
Animal call: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes)
Burglary not in progress: 100 Miller St.
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 119 N. Fayette St.
Check welfare: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Destruction of property: 225 Barber Ave.
Disturbance: 103 Westline Drive (Apt. 2)
Drug violation not in progress: 1939 Harper Road
Fight: 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street
Larceny: 410 E. Prince St.
Loud music/noise: 221 N. Fayette St., Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Missing person: Mercer County
Motor vehicle accident: Northwestern Avenue/Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Reckless driver: 200 block Ragland Road, 100 block Cova Street, 100 block Lucas Drive, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts. Bld. G)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Special assignment: 100 block Springdale Avenue, 100 block Patch Street (4),100 block Johnstown Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing (3), 100 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Hoover Street (3), 100 block Main Street (2), 300 block Prince Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue (2), 100 block Second Street, 100 block First Street, 100 block F Street, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 100 block Lovell Street, 100 block Grant Street (2), Rails to Trails (2), South Fayette Street, 1900 block Harper Road (3), 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block Northwestern Avenue, 100 block Third Avenue, 300 block Neville Street (2), 801 S. Kanawha St., 110 Freeman St., 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, Harper Road, Park Avenue, South Heber Street, 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), South Heber Street/Neville Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 100 block G Street (2),100 block Woodcrest Drive, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight Park), 100 block Mool Avenue (2), 100 block Hager Street, 100 block Main Street (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Prince Street, 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 1300 block Harper Road, 100 block Ellison Avenue, 300 Scott Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue
Suspicious activity: 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, Williams Street/Garden Terrace
Suspicious person: 302 Hull St.
Traffic stop: McCreery Street/South Fayette Street, 120 Harper Park Drive (Wendy's)
Unwanted person: 202 Wyoming Ave.
Vagrant: 1401 Hartley Ave. (Eisenhower Spray Wash), 205 Nebraska Ave.
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Cool Ridge, Fairdale
Civil matter: Stanaford
Customer complaint: Stanaford
Disturbance: Beaver, Daniels (3), Dry Hill, Coal City, Crab Orchard (2), Glen Daniel (3), Stickney, Raleigh, Sprague
Larceny: Grandview
Motorcycle complaint: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Stanaford, Beckley, White Oak
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen property: Fairdale
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Bradley
Suspicious person: Beaver, Cool Ridge