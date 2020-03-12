The following calls were made to police agencies on March 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
Assault already occurred: 419 E. Prince St.
Attempt to serve DVP: 100 block Main St.
B&E not in progress: 211 F St.
Burglar alarm: 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 2015 Harper Rd.
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2), 1900 block Harper Rd., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Check welfare: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Civil matter: 226 Garfield St.
Destruction of property: 111 Frontier St.
Disturbance: 421 E. Prince St.
Domestic: 108 Winger Ave.
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH, ER)
Found property: 832 W. Neville St. (Belmar Insurance)
Fraud: 1909 Harper Rd. (Econolodge)
Juvenile problems: 1346 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Cookout Restaurant) (2)
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), 1334 Harper Rd. (Ginos)
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH), 102 Ball St.
Motor vehicle accident: 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Pedestrian hit: 100 block Main St.
School Zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Sexual Assault not in progress: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts. Apt. 305)
Special assignment: 100 block Johnstown Rd., 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block Church St., S. Heber St. and Earwood St. (2), 503 Neville St. (big parking garage) (3), 100 block E. Prince St., 100 block Mool Ave., Rails to Trails (4), 100 block New River Park, 100 block Ewart Ave., 100 block Hartley Ave., 100 block Hargrove St., 360 Prince St., 300 block 3rd Ave., 500 block Neville St., 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General Store), 100 block Hager St., 100 block Beckley Xing, 100 block Patch St., 196 Joe L. Smith Dr. (WV Soccer Association), 100 block Murray St., 100 City Ave., 100 block Scott Ave., Woodlawn Ave., 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), Neville St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), Springdale Ave., 101 S. Eisenhower Dr. (FMRS), 110 Freeman St., S. Fayette St., Prince St., Main St., 100 Woodlawn Ave., 100 3rd. Ave., City Ave., and S. Oakwood Ave., 1400 block Harper Rd.
Suspicious activity: 131 Mercer St., 100 block Beckwoods Dr.
Suspicious person: 802 Patch St., 307 Highland St.
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Maplewood Lane
Traffic stop: Locust St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1200 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and City Ave., Beaver Ave. and S. Kanawha St., 2978 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Elevation Sports) (2), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens) (2), 5 Oakwood Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Beckley Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 3rd Ave., 100 block 2nd. St., 2nd. St. and 3rd. Ave., Watts St. and Park Ave., 100 3rd. Ave., 400 block 2nd. St., 2nd. St. and Woodlawn Ave., Patch St. and Terrill St., 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 2nd. St. and 1st. Ave., W. Neville St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Unwanted person: 312 Barber Ave.
l l l
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Ghent
Destruction of property: Shady Spring
Disturbance: Bolt, Glen Daniel, Crab Orchard (2), Beckley
Found property: Skelton
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Unwanted person: Fairdale