The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 21 however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
l l l
Beckley Police Department
Bike patrol: 500 block Neville St.
Burglar alarm: Willow Lane, N. Kanawha St
Burglary not in progress: 5th St.
Check welfare: S. Eisenhower Dr., 100 block S. Heber St.
Child abuse/neglect: N. Eisenhower Dr.
Deceased find/body: Wildwood Ave.
Domestic: I St., Barber Ave., Stanaford Rd.
DUI investigate: 1400 block S. Kanawha St.
Larceny: 3rd Ave.
Lost property: Wilkes Parkway
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: Neville St.
MVA: 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General/Dunkin Donuts)
MVA in parking lot: Beckley Xing
MVA in progress: 800 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Berry St. and Hull St.
Pornography: Lewis-Ritchie Dr.
Radar patrol: Larew Ave., 100 block Larew Ave. (2)
School Zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 101 Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: S. Eisenhower Dr., 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams)
Shots fired: 100 block Quarry St., S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank)
Special assignment: 1924 Harper Rd. (Quality Inn), 100 block Woodlawn Ave. (4), Rails to Trails, 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), 100 block Larew Ave. (2), 100 block Vine St.
Suspicious activity: Pine St., 200 block S. Heber St.
Suspicious person: Harper Rd.
Tamper with auto: Neville St.
Threats: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Traffic stop: Hartley Ave. and Bostic Ave., 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 700 block S. Kanawha St., 3rd Ave. and 2nd St.
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
l l l
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Cool Ridge
Civil assist: Beckley
Civil matter: Beckley, Oak Grove, Piney View
Disturbance: Coal City, Crab Orchard, Piney View, Price Hill, Lanark
Found property: Cove Creek
Fraud: Bradley, Beckley
Larceny: Colcord, Beckley
MVA: Beckley, Bradley
Shoplifting: Bradley
Stolen property: Cool Ridge
Suspicious person: MacArthur, Shady Spring
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard, Shady Spring