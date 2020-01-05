The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Department
911 hangup: 156 N. Fayette St.
Abandoned vehicle: 308 Maryland Ave., 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Accident with injury: 125 Quarry St.
Breaking and entering in progress: Rails to Trails
Burglar alarm: 300 Carriage Drive (Dr. Shrikant Bembalkar Quest Diagnostics), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 721 N. Kanawha St., 1900 block South Kanawha Street, 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham’s Sporting Goods)
Check welfare: 217 Crawford St., 2005 Harper Road (Little General Burger King), 305 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital), 314 Temple St. Apt. 4
Destruction of property: 121 Quarry St.
Disturbance: 613 S. Fayette St., 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill)
Drug violation not in progress: 200 block Third Avenue
Foot patrol: 100 block Hager Street (3), 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments) (2)
Juvenile problems: 405 Johnstown Road, 26 Peregrine Place
Larceny: 405 Stanaford Road (Pine Lodge)
Loud music/noise: 100 block Westline Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: 3054 Grandview Road
Motor vehicle accident: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John’s Pizza), 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 85 Jerome Van Meter Drive (MCNB Bank)
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Panic/hold alarm: 124 Becklley Crossing (Suddenlink), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Possible DUI: 100 New River Town Center, Third Avenue/Second Street
Reckless driver: South Kanawha Street/F Street
Special assignment: 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 Cranberry Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Granville Avenue, 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue (2), 100 block South Heber Street, South Heber Street/Earwood Street, 100 block Main Street (3), 200 block Main Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 200 block Orchard Avenue, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 500 block Scott Avenue, 1100 Scott Ave., 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious activity: 200 Lambert Drive
Suspicious person: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1910 Harper Road (Bojangles), 702 Johnstown Road (Larry’s Wrecker)
Suspicious vehicle: 200 Lincoln St.
Threats: 432 Lewis Ritchie Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 Second Ave. Apt. 1
Traffic stop: Beckley Crossing/North Eisenhower Drive, 2300 block South Fayette Street, G Street, G Street/Green Street, Johnstown Road/Klaus Street, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), South Kanawha Street/G Street, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, East Prince Street/Sheridan Avenue, 100 block Rural Acres Drive
Unwanted person: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn Room 16), 432 Lewis Ritchie Drive
Vagrant: 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn)
l l l
The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Department
911 hangup: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Alarm: 104 S. Eisenhower Drive
Assault already occurred: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments Apt. 4G), 108 Bluff Road
Burglar alarm: 245 N. Kanawha St. (Chamber of Commerce), 721 N. Kanawha St., 117 S. Meadows St., 345 Mool Ave., 21 Osprey Road, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Burglary in progress: 411 Beaver Ave.
Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Check welfare: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven), 211 Mankin Ave., 656 Manor Drive Building 8, 320 Second Ave.
Child abuse/neglect: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Civil assist: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Destruction of property: 106 Catlett St.
Disturbance: 103 Earwood St., 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn), 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald’s on Harper Road), 300 block Neville Street (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Domestic: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Found property: 607 Russell St.
Larceny: 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan’s Roadhouse)
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: 401 Beaver Ave.
Motor vehicle accident: 100 Hylton Lane
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 108 N. Vance Drive (Hair Maxx)
Out of control: 307 Clyde St., 109 Truman Ave.
Overdose: 108 Maplewood Lane, 137 Sour St.
Possible DUI: 1400 block Harper Road
Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Shots fired: 300 Neville St.
Special assignment: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Hager Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Main Street (4), 300 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails, 100 Third Ave., 100 block Walker Avenue
Suspicious person: 300 block Hartley Avenue, Johnstown Road/North Vance Drive, 100 block Kentucky Avenue
Traffic stop: 600 block South Fayette Street, 1920 Harper Road (IHOP), 2100 block Harper Road, 607 Johnstown Road, 100 block North Kanawha Street, 1900 block South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Rural Acres Drive (2), 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Truman Avenue
Unwanted person: 156 Beckwoods Drive, 1 Cedar Ridge Lane, 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Vandalism/destruction of property: 204 Hickory Drive
Warrant served: Sour Street/Nebraska Avenue
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Assault already occurred: Coal City
Burglary not in progress: Mount Tabor
Disturbance: Artie, Clear Creek, Maple Fork, Sprague
Explosion: Eccles
Larceny: Ghent
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver
Possible DUI: Dry Hill
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Dry Hill
Suspicious person: Cabell Heights, Glen Morgan, Mabscott
Threats: Calloway Heights
Trespassing: Bradley