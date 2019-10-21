The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 1710 Harper Road (RGH)
B&E in progress: 101 Johnston St.
Barking dog: 200 1st Ave.
Burglar alarm: 803 Teel Road, 205 2nd St., 203 Westwood Drive
Business check: 1939 Harper Road, 404 3rd Ave. (Little General)
CPR adult: 302 Sunset Drive
Check welfare: 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 120 Manor Drive, 100 block Church Street, 1100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 101 Adair St.
Child abuse/neglect: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Destruction of property: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Disturbance: 100 block G Street
Domestic: 909 N. Oakwood Ave., 1909 Harper Road (Econo Lodge), 120 Manor Drive, 209 Combs St.
Escort: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn)
Found property: 141 Hager St.
Fraud: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonalds, Plaza)
K9 unit: South Eisenhower Drive/C and O Shop Road, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental problems: 219 6th St.
MVA leave the scene: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Sex assault not in progress: 400 Russell St.
Special assignment: 100 block Earwood Street (2), 200 block Main Street (Shoemaker Square), 100 block Vine Street, 300 block Neville Street (uptown), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 100 block Main Street (2), Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Hager Street, 100 block Prince Street (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Barber Avenue
Traffic stop: 306 Stanaford Road, 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), 200 block Wilkes Parkway (soccer complex), 100 block Cohen Street (just off RC Byrd Drive), 200 Beckley Plaza, 200 Ragland Road, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway, Sprague), Neville Street/2nd Avenue, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/3rd Avenue, South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ball Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 900 block South Fayette Street, 220 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block 2nd Street, Alaska Avenue/Neville Street
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
• • •
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Daniels
Disturbance: Princewick, Mabscott, Bradley, Maple Fork, Cool Ridge, Beaver, Dry Hill
Harassment: Egeria
Intoxicated person: MacArthur
Loud music: Harper Heights
Shots fired: Grandview
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Stanaford
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Harper Heights
Unwanted person: Glen Daniel