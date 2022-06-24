The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
Attempted B&E: Beckley
Attempted burglary: Sophia
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard (2), Beaver, Calloway Heights, Mt. Tabor, Beckley
Burglary: Stanaford
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Mabscott, Eccles, Dry Creek, Cabell Heights, Bragg
Extra patrol: Beckley, Surveyor (2), Fairdale
Fireworks complaint: Crab Orchard
Fraud: Eccles
Identity theft: Prosperity
Illegal burn: Coal City
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard
MVA: Daniels, Beaver, Eccles, Glen Daniel, Shady Spring
MVA leaving the scene: Beckley, Sullivan, Shady Spring
Parking complaint: Piney View
Reckless driver: Coal City, Daniels, MacArthur (2), Beaver (2), Grandview
Recovered property: Sophia
Stalking: Beckley
Stolen property: Daniels, Fairdale, Eccles, Beckley
Stolen vehicle: Calloway Heights
Suspicious activity: Mabscott
Suspicious person: Harper Park, Pluto
Threats: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Coal City, Beckley