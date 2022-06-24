The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on June 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police

Attempted B&E: Beckley

Attempted burglary: Sophia

Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard (2), Beaver, Calloway Heights, Mt. Tabor, Beckley

Burglary: Stanaford

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Mabscott, Eccles, Dry Creek, Cabell Heights, Bragg 

Extra patrol: Beckley, Surveyor (2), Fairdale

Fireworks complaint: Crab Orchard

Fraud: Eccles

Identity theft: Prosperity

Illegal burn: Coal City

Larceny: Crab Orchard

Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard

MVA: Daniels, Beaver, Eccles, Glen Daniel, Shady Spring 

MVA leaving the scene: Beckley, Sullivan, Shady Spring

Parking complaint: Piney View

Reckless driver: Coal City, Daniels, MacArthur (2), Beaver (2), Grandview

Recovered property: Sophia

Stalking: Beckley

Stolen property: Daniels, Fairdale, Eccles, Beckley

Stolen vehicle: Calloway Heights

Suspicious activity: Mabscott

Suspicious person: Harper Park, Pluto

Threats: Beaver

Vehicle disabled: Coal City, Beckley

