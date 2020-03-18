The following calls were made to police agencies on March 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 201 Woodlawn Ave.
Assist other department: 407 Neville St. (DHHR)
B&E not in progress: 702 Johnstown Rd.
Burglar alarm: 207 Quarry St.
Burglary not in progress: 2306 S South Kanawha St.
Business check: 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger), 100 New River Town Center, 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes)
Check welfare: 102 Wickham Ave., 352 Ellison Ave., 100 block Harvey St.
Destruction of property: 131 Mills Ave., 312 Kessinger St.
Disturbance: 100 Main St. (Executive Manor Apts.)
Domestic: 123 Hager St. (Apt. 15)
Follow up call: 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams Club)
Fraud: 28 Bluebird Lane
Juvenile problems: 109 W. Locust Dr.
Lost/stolen registration: 321 Wickline Ave.
Loud music/noise: 300 Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: 205 Vine St.
Motor vehicle accident: 1300 block S. Eisenhower Dr., 100 block Veterans Dr.
Parking complaint: Catlett S. and Brammer St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Shoplifting: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (CVS Pharmacy)
Solicitation: 100 block Hargrove St.
Special assignment: 100 block S. Heber St. (2), 1909 Harper Rd. (Econolodge), 600 block S. Fayette St., 300 block Prince St., 100 block Sunrise Ave., 100 block Church St. (2),100 block Klaus St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (6), 600 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Main St. (2), 1900 block Harper Rd. (2), Rails to Trails (4),100 block Orchard Ave., 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 1814 Harper Rd., 300 block 3rd. Ave., 300 block 2nd Ave., 600 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Mercer St., 100 block Ewart Ave. (2), 800 block S. Kanawha St., 1032 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Cranberry Creek Shopping Center), 100 block Hargrove St., 100 block Clyde St., 100 block Hartley Ave., 1001 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Microtel In), 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 224 Pinewood Dr. (Family Worship Center Church), 3133 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General Store), 100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Harper Rd. and Hylton Lane, 503 Neville St. (big parking garage), 600 block Wiildwood Ave., 100 block Beckley Xing, 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 300 block New Jersey Ave.,Woodlawn Ave., Neville St., Park Ave., 100 block Hartley Ave., 110 Freeman St.
Stolen vehicle: 110 Coponiti St.
Suspicious activity: 300 block Ewart Ave.
Suspicious person: 1939 Harper Rd. (Travelodge)
Suspicious vehicle: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Threats: 613 S. Fayette St. (Apt. 18)
Traffic stop: 801 S. Kanawha St., 300 block 3rd Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 1300 block Harper Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ewart Ave.
Unwanted person: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonalds)
Violation of DVP: 203 Lincoln St.
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Beckley
Civil matter: Beaver
Disturbance: Glen Daniel, Soak Creek, Beckley (3), Sullivan, Calloway Heights (2), Raleigh, Amigo
Harassment: Soak Creek
Larceny: Eccles
MVA: Beaver, Cranberry
Reckless driver: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Grandview
Suspicious person: Sophia, Pemberton