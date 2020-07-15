The following calls were made to police agencies on July 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Assault already occurred: S. Fayette St.
Assault in progress: S. Fayette St.
B&E not in progress: Harper Rd.
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Dr., Market Rd., Homewood Dr., Maplewood Lane
Burglary not in progress: Sunrise Ave.
Business check: Johnstown Rd.
Check welfare: Prince St. and N. Heber St., Nebraska Ave., Miller St., S. Eisenhower Dr.
Civil matter: Berkley St., Truman Ave.
Destruction of property: S. Fayette St., 100 block New River Park., S. Kanawha St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Disturbance: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn)
Domestic: Miller St.
DVP served: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Fireworks: 100 block Garden Terrace
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
Intox person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Larceny: Nebraska Ave.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Mental problem: Beckley Ave.
MVA: Westmoreland St. and Maplewood Lane
MVA in progress: Maxwell Hill Rd., 400 block College Ave.
MVA leave the scene: Elkins St.
Overdose: S. Oakwood Ave.
Panhandling: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonalds)
Parking complaint: 100 block Clyde St.
Reckless driver: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 400 block Stanaford Rd., 400 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Sex assault not in progress: 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH)
Shoplifting: 3133 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little General), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 133 Beckley Xing (Kroger)
Shots fired: Plumley Ave., 100 block Center St., 200 block 7th St.
Special assignment: 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Harper Park Dr., 100 block Plumley Ave., 100 block Earwood St., Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Broadway St., 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 200 block Main St., 2900 Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Brooks St., Reservoir Rd. and Hill St., 100 block Hartley Ave., 100 block Sunrise Ave.
Stolen vehicle: 900 block S. Oakwood Ave.
Structure fire: E. E St. and Roosevelt St.
Suspicious person: 100 block Reservoir Rd., Maxwell Hill Rd.
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Rd.
Traffic stop: 1900 block Harper Rd., Harper Rd., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 1700 block Harper Rd., 3rd Ave.
Vagrant: Summers St., Temple St.
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
• • •
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Flat Top
Burglary: Eccles
Civil matter: Glen Daniel
Disturbance: Pemberton, Cool Ridge, Beckley, Tolleytown, Harper Heights
Larceny: Calloway Heights
Motorcycle complaint: Beckley (2), Mount Tabor, Harper Heights
MVA: Beckley
Stolen property: Lanark
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: MacArthur, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Montcoal, Fairdale