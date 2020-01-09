The following calls were made to police agencies Jan. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 716 Woodlawn Ave.
Breathe difficulty: 317 Woodlawn Ave.
Burglar alarm: 30 Bypass Plaza (Patty’s), 135 Sunrise Ave., 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 1320 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Golden Corral)
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (4), 1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger) (2), 1900 block Harper Rd., 3066 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Wendy’s)
Check welfare: 215 Vine St., 6 Yellowwood Way (Heritage House Apts.), 203 Prince St.
Counterfeit: 1334 Harper Rd. (Ginos)
Customer complaint: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Disturbance: 601 Hartley Ave., 203 Prince St., 320 Barber Ave.
Domestic: 110 Combs St., S. Kanawha St., Austin Ave.
Drug violation not in progress: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Eloped/walk away: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Follow up call: 1000 S. Oakwood Ave.
Found property: 129 Main St. (United National Bank)
Intox person: 202 S. Eisenhower Dr. (Little General)
K9 unit: S. Kanawha St. and Johnstown Rd.
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (BCPD) (2), 432 N. Vance Dr.
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: Maxwell Hill Rd. and Pinewood Dr., 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block W. Neville St.,Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 3rd. Ave.,1732 Harper Rd. (Kroger), 400 block Rural Acres Dr., 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block Overlook Dr.
MVA in: Market Rd. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
MVA leave scene: 100 block S. Eisenhower Dr.
Open door/window: 100 block Bypass Plaza
III Record check: 301 Neville St. (BCDP)
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General Store)
Special assignment: 100 block Main St. (2), 100 block Patch St. (2), 301 Pinewood Dr., 100 block Hylton Lane, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1405 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckley Xing, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block Neville St., 100 block Earwood St. (2), 300 2nd. St. (Thornhill Courts), 200 block Westwood Dr., 100 block Hager St., 25801, 1900 block Harper Rd. (Ext PTL Hotels), 200 block 3rd. Ave., 100 block S. Heber St., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., 1814 Harper Rd., 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 200 block Klaus St., 100 block Scott Ave., Rails to Trails, Earwood St., S. Heber St.
Suspicious activity: 106 Fairlawn Ave.
Suspicious person: 800 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 600 S. Fayettte St. (Salvation Army
Suspicious vehicle: 1939 Harper Rd.
Threats: 200 New River Town Center
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Prince St., 3025 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (KFC), 100 block Ewart Ave., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 100 block E. Prince St., 2933 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens), W. Neville St. and Reservoir Rd., N. Vance Dr. and Wood St., City Ave. and Central Ave., 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 200 block Harper Rd. (Overpass by interstate)
Unwanted person: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts. No. 7S)
Vehicle disabled: 1500 S. Kanawha St., 800 block N. Kanawha St.
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
l l l
Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office
Accident: Stanaford
Destruction of property: Eccles
Disabled vehicle: Beaver, Prosperity, Bradley, Tolleytown, Dry Hill, Tams, Beckley
Disturbance: Piney View
Found property: Sprague
Fraud: Daniels
Harassment: Eccles
Illegal burn: Shady Spring
Motorcycle issue: Beckley
MVA: Cool Ridge, Beaver (5), Prosperity (2), Eccles, Stanaford (2), Beckley (2), Price Hill, Surveyor (2), Shady Spring, Dry Hill
Reckless driver: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge, Beaver
Suspicious person: Skelton, Calloway Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Mt. TaborVehicle assist: Beaver