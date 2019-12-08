The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve warrant: 128 S. Heber St.
Burglar alarm: 307 Stanaford Road, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Check welfare: 100 block Fourth Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 129 Main St. (United National Bank)
Child abuse/neglect: 1939 Harper Road
Domestic: 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Domestic violence petition served: 114 Lucas Drive
Drug violation in progress: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Harassment: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Identity theft: 212 S. Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS apartments)
Larceny: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident parking lot: 995 S. Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 518 Teel Road
Parking complaint: 125 Clyde St.
Shots fired: 416 S. Fayette St., 102 Grant St.
Special assignment: 100 block East E Street, 100 block Earwood Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 100 Main St., Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Ridge Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Teel Road
Stolen property: 328 N. Kanawha St.
Suspicious activity: 300 block East E Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: 100 block Elkins Street, 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge), Hunter Street/Worley Road, 300 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails
Threats: 205 Larew Ave.
Traffic light problem: Harper Road/Pikeview Drive
Traffic stop: no location provided, 100 block East Beckley Bypass, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 100 block South Kanawha Street, Neville Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, 100 block Prince Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4244 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto Parts), 400 block Rural Acres Drive, 100 block Second Street, 100 block Wood Street
Unwanted person: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1504 S. Kanawha St.114 Lucas Drive
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Leevale, Shady Spring, Wickham
Destruction of property: Fairdale
Disturbance: Beaver, Glen View, Pleasant Hills, Rhodell (2)
Found property: Beckley
Fraud: MacArthur
Intoxicated person: Ghent
Motor vehicle accident: Dorothy, Shady Spring, Sweeneysburg
Open door: Calloway Heights
Shots fired: MacArthur
Stolen property: Calloway Heights
Stolen vehicle: Beckley, Josephine
Suspicious activity: Egeria
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City
Threats: Bradley