The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve warrant: 128 S. Heber St.

Burglar alarm: 307 Stanaford Road, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)

Check welfare: 100 block Fourth Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 129 Main St. (United National Bank)

Child abuse/neglect: 1939 Harper Road

Domestic: 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Domestic violence petition served: 114 Lucas Drive

Drug violation in progress: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Harassment: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Identity theft: 212 S. Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS apartments)

Larceny: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident parking lot: 995 S. Eisenhower Drive

Panic/hold alarm: 518 Teel Road

Parking complaint: 125 Clyde St.

Shots fired: 416 S. Fayette St., 102 Grant St.

Special assignment: 100 block East E Street, 100 block Earwood Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 100 Main St., Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Ridge Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Teel Road

Stolen property: 328 N. Kanawha St.

Suspicious activity: 300 block East E Street, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious person: 100 block Elkins Street, 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge), Hunter Street/Worley Road, 300 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails

Threats: 205 Larew Ave.

Traffic light problem: Harper Road/Pikeview Drive

Traffic stop: no location provided, 100 block East Beckley Bypass, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 100 block South Kanawha Street, Neville Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, 100 block Prince Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4244 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Advance Auto Parts), 400 block Rural Acres Drive, 100 block Second Street, 100 block Wood Street

Unwanted person: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1504 S. Kanawha St.114 Lucas Drive

Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Leevale, Shady Spring, Wickham

Destruction of property: Fairdale

Disturbance: Beaver, Glen View, Pleasant Hills, Rhodell (2)

Found property: Beckley

Fraud: MacArthur

Intoxicated person: Ghent

Motor vehicle accident: Dorothy, Shady Spring, Sweeneysburg

Open door: Calloway Heights

Shots fired: MacArthur

Stolen property: Calloway Heights

Stolen vehicle: Beckley, Josephine

Suspicious activity: Egeria

Suspicious vehicle: Coal City

Threats: Bradley

