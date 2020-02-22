The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 100 block Roosevelt Street, 331 Sunset Drive
Assault already occurred: 1939.5 Harper Road (Dairy Queen restaurant), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Attempted burglary: 112 Ringleben St.
Attempt to locate: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 209 Ridge Ave.
Barking dog: 422 Orchard Ave.
Burglar alarm: 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), 119 Brookwood Lane, 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Burglary in progress: Gregory Street/Hartley Avenue
Business check: 503 Neville St. (BIG parking garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Check welfare: 1914 Harper Road (El Campestre restaurant), 224 S. Heber St., 807 S. Kanawha St., 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's downtown)
Civil matter: 807 S. Kanawha St.
Court paper served:212 Church St.
Deceased/found body: 304 Reservoir Road
Disturbance: 209 Ridge Ave.
Domestic: 109.5 Austin Ave., 114 Klaus St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 101 Sour St., 1030 Woodlawn Ave. (Woodlawn Terrace Apartments Apt. 30)
Fight: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)
Fingerprinting: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Joyriding: 252 Wolf Cub Lane
K9 unit request: 300 block Neville Street
Larceny: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mental problem: 103 S. Eisenhower Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Harper Road, 900 block West Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Panic/hold alarm: 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driver: 100 block Corridor L
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shots fired: 441 City Ave.
Special assignment: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block City Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 500 block South Fayette Street, 1939 Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 503 Neville St. (BIG parking garage), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Scott Avenue, 402 Second St. (Creager Tire), 100 block Temple Street, 124 Westwood Drive
Stolen property: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Suspicious person: 100 block Hager Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, James Street/City Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Threats: 113 Foster Ave. Apt. B, 1030 Woodlawn Ave.
Traffic stop: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 120 Beckley Crossing (TJ Maxx), 100 block East Beckley Bypass, 100 block Elm Street, 1100 block South Fayette Street, 1300 block Harper Road, 2100 block Harper Road, 400 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Market Road, 300 block Neville Street, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 25801
Unwanted person: 203 Crawford St.
Vehicle disabled: South Fayette Street/East E Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: 110 Greenbrier Court
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Mill Creek
Burglary: Sprague
Civil matter: Beckley
Disturbance: Harper Heights (2), Shady Spring
Joyriding: Arnett
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard
Reckless driver: Shady Spring
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Amigo
Suspicious activity: Fairdale
Suspicious person: Bradley, Midway, Raleigh
Suspicious vehicle: Calloway Heights
Trespassing: Glen Daniel, MacArthur
Unwanted person: Oak Grove (2)
Vehicle disabled: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Prosperity