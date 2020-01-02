The following calls were made to police agencies on Dec. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Raleigh County

Sheriff’s Office

B&E not in progress: Ghent

Burglary not in progress: Harper Heights, Shady Spring, Cool Ridge

Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Beaver

Juvenile problems: Cranberry, Odd

Larceny: Beckley (2), Harper Heights

Missing person: Bradley

Reckless driver: Beaver (2)

Shoplifting: Beckley

Shots fired: Metalton, Cool Ridge

Stolen property: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Harper Heights

Suspicious vehicle: Glen Daniel, Beckley

Warrant served: Glen Morgan 

