The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Arrest list reason: Neville St. (BCPD)
B&E in progress: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Elevation Sports)
Burglar alarm: S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Co.), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Advance Auto Parts), Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), New River Dr. (Busy Bees), Grey Flats Rd., Harper Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply)
Burglary in progress: Barber Ave., S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army)
Check welfare: Prince St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Ewart Ave. and Wyoming Ave.
Destruction of property: 100 block Lebanon Lane
Drug violation in progress: 200 block Ewart Ave.
Fight: E. E St. and Roosevelt St.
Fraud: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), Jarrell St., Neville St. (BCPD)
Fugitive from justice: Neville St. (BCPD)
Harassing phone call: Neville St. (BCPD)
K9 unit: 1000 block Scott Ave.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: Main St.
MVA: N. Eisenhower Dr.
MVA in progress: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and 3rd Ave.
MVA leave the scene: Prince St.
Overdose: N. Vance Dr.
Reckless driver: Reservoir Rd.
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dunhams Sporting Goods)
Shots fired: Russell St.
Special assignment: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., Rails to Trails, 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Suspicious activity: S. Hull St.
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Threats: Mallard Court
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald’s), Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ellison Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Sisson St. (2), 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Cannaday St., 100 block Granville Ave., 3rd Ave., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., S. Kanawha St. and Larew Ave., N. Fayette St. and Prince St., S. Kanawha St. and Larew Ave.
Vagrant: Park Ave.
Warrant served: Neville St. (BCPD)
l l l
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Destruction: Daniels
Disturbance: Beaver, Prosperity
Larceny: Beckley
MVA: Lester, Bradley, Sophia, Shady Spring, Daniels, Beaver, Tams
Suspicious activity: Pettry Bottom
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights