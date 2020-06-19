The following calls were made to police agencies on June 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Second Street (2)

Assist other department: U.S. 19 at Glen Jean

Breaking and entering in progress: East C Street

Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive

Burglary in progress; Kentucky Avenue

Check welfare: 100 block South Vance Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (2), Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) 

Domestic: Thurman Avenue, Roosevelt Street, North Oakwood Avenue

Drug violation in progress: South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apts.), Harper Road 

Follow-up call: Stanaford Road (BARH)

Found property: South Heber Street (Beckley Sanitary Board)

Fraud: North Oakwood Avenue

Harassment: Harper Road (Econolodge), 100 block Canaday Street

Larceny: Pinewood Drive (Beckley Dream Center), Ridge Avenue

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Harper Road (Tudor's), South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prosperity Road

Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Market Road

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road

Out of control: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.)

Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), Robert C. Byrd Drive

Runaway juvenile: Lincoln Street

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), Harper Road (Kroger)

Shots fired: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.) 

Special assignment: Harper Park Drive (Baymont Inn & Suites), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Main Street, Rails to Trails

Suspicious person: 100 block Clyde Street

Threats: Missouri Avenue

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Brandishing: Beckley

Burglary: Beckley, Ghent

Destruction of property: Cool Ridge

Disturbance: Surveyor, Raleigh, Beaver

Found property: Eccles

Intoxicated person: Bradley

Larceny: MacArthur

Loud music/noise: Calloway Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Glen Morgan, Besoco, Prosperity, Crab Orchard

Parking complaint: Sprague

Reckless driver: Beaver, Mabscott

Shots fired: Lanark, Cranberry

Solicitation: Beckley

Stolen property: Sullivan

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Sullivan

Suspicious person: Beckley, Mabscott, Harper Park

Suspicious vehicle: another county, Raleigh

Threats: MacArthur, Beckley

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard

Unwanted presence: Shady Spring

