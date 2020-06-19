The following calls were made to police agencies on June 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Second Street (2)
Assist other department: U.S. 19 at Glen Jean
Breaking and entering in progress: East C Street
Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive
Burglary in progress; Kentucky Avenue
Check welfare: 100 block South Vance Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (2), Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Domestic: Thurman Avenue, Roosevelt Street, North Oakwood Avenue
Drug violation in progress: South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apts.), Harper Road
Follow-up call: Stanaford Road (BARH)
Found property: South Heber Street (Beckley Sanitary Board)
Fraud: North Oakwood Avenue
Harassment: Harper Road (Econolodge), 100 block Canaday Street
Larceny: Pinewood Drive (Beckley Dream Center), Ridge Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Harper Road (Tudor's), South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prosperity Road
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Market Road
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Out of control: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.)
Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Runaway juvenile: Lincoln Street
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), Harper Road (Kroger)
Shots fired: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.)
Special assignment: Harper Park Drive (Baymont Inn & Suites), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Patch Street, 200 block Main Street, Rails to Trails
Suspicious person: 100 block Clyde Street
Threats: Missouri Avenue
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Brandishing: Beckley
Burglary: Beckley, Ghent
Destruction of property: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Surveyor, Raleigh, Beaver
Found property: Eccles
Intoxicated person: Bradley
Larceny: MacArthur
Loud music/noise: Calloway Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Glen Morgan, Besoco, Prosperity, Crab Orchard
Parking complaint: Sprague
Reckless driver: Beaver, Mabscott
Shots fired: Lanark, Cranberry
Solicitation: Beckley
Stolen property: Sullivan
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Sullivan
Suspicious person: Beckley, Mabscott, Harper Park
Suspicious vehicle: another county, Raleigh
Threats: MacArthur, Beckley
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard
Unwanted presence: Shady Spring