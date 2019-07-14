These incidents were reported to police agencies July 13; the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 1743 Harper Road, 122 Main St., 221 Pikeview Drive, 307 Hartley Ave. (2), 119 N. Fayette St.
Animal Call: 110 West Ave.
Assault, In Progress: Beckley Plaza
Brandishing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary, In Progress: 209 Stanley St., 210 Woodlawn Ave.
Business Check: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of Property: 135 Jefferson St., 302 First Ave.
Disturbance: 306 Stanaford Road, 122 Graham St.
Domestic: 109 Austin St., 306 Stanaford Road, 2214 S. Kanawha St., 104 Larew Ave. (2), 212 Orchard Ave.
Drug Violation, In Progress: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive
DUI: East Main Street
Harassment: 108 Ford St.
Indecent Exposure: South Heber Street
Loitering: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Missing Person: 121 E. Main St.
MVA: Foote Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Panhandling: Beckley Crossing
Public Intox/Disorderly Conduct: Neville Street
Residence Check: 103 Summers St., 204 E. Prince St., 111 Reservoir Road
Robbery, Occurred Earlier: 100 Appalachian Drive
Sexual Assault, Not in Progress: Combs Street, Westline Drive
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive
Special Assignment: Woodlawn Avenue, Rails to Trails (5), Cranberry Creek Center, Appalachian Drive, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive, Vine Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street (4), 100 Central Avenue, Hylton Lane, Third Avenue, Myers Avenue, Patch Street, Barber Avenue, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Beckwoods Drive, East Beckley Bypass, Wilkes Parkway, Hager Street (2), Klaus Street, Ellison Avenue, Scott Avenue, Neville Street, Main Street
Suspicious Person: Russell Street, Business Street, Neville Street, Rails to Trails
Suspicious Vehicle: 208 Chase Ave.
Unwanted Presence: 216 Saunders Ave.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Destruction of Property: Coal City, Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Glen Morgan, Sprague (3), Eccles, Beaver, Shady Spring (2), Cool Ridge, Beckley
Extra Patrol: Shady Spring (3)
Fraud: Shady Spring
Illegal Burn: Coal City
Larceny: Daniels (2), Beckley
MVA: Bradley (2), MacArthur, Glen Daniel, Grandview, Coal City
Noise: Bradley
Reckless Driver: Bradley, Prosperity
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious Activity: Midway, Sullivan, Sprague, Glen Daniel
Suspicious Person: Beaver
Suspicious Vehicle: Beckley, Colcord
Threats: Lanark, Beckley
Trespassing: Midway
Welfare Check: Bradley, Lanark, Coal City (2), Fairdale, Daniels