These incidents were reported to police agencies July 13; the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Alarm: 1743 Harper Road, 122 Main St., 221 Pikeview Drive, 307 Hartley Ave. (2), 119 N. Fayette St.

Animal Call: 110 West Ave.

Assault, In Progress: Beckley Plaza

Brandishing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglary, In Progress: 209 Stanley St., 210 Woodlawn Ave.

Business Check: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of Property: 135 Jefferson St., 302 First Ave.

Disturbance: 306 Stanaford Road, 122 Graham St.

Domestic: 109 Austin St., 306 Stanaford Road, 2214 S. Kanawha St., 104 Larew Ave. (2), 212 Orchard Ave.

Drug Violation, In Progress: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive

DUI: East Main Street

Harassment: 108 Ford St.

Indecent Exposure: South Heber Street

Loitering: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Missing Person: 121 E. Main St.

MVA: Foote Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Panhandling: Beckley Crossing

Public Intox/Disorderly Conduct: Neville Street

Residence Check: 103 Summers St., 204 E. Prince St., 111 Reservoir Road

Robbery, Occurred Earlier: 100 Appalachian Drive

Sexual Assault, Not in Progress: Combs Street, Westline Drive

Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive

Special Assignment: Woodlawn Avenue, Rails to Trails (5), Cranberry Creek Center, Appalachian Drive, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive, Vine Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Prince Street (4), 100 Central Avenue, Hylton Lane, Third Avenue, Myers Avenue, Patch Street, Barber Avenue, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Beckwoods Drive, East Beckley Bypass, Wilkes Parkway, Hager Street (2), Klaus Street, Ellison Avenue, Scott Avenue, Neville Street, Main Street

Suspicious Person: Russell Street, Business Street, Neville Street, Rails to Trails

Suspicious Vehicle: 208 Chase Ave.

Unwanted Presence: 216 Saunders Ave.

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Destruction of Property: Coal City, Cool Ridge

Disturbance: Glen Morgan, Sprague (3), Eccles, Beaver, Shady Spring (2), Cool Ridge, Beckley

Extra Patrol: Shady Spring (3)

Fraud: Shady Spring

Illegal Burn: Coal City

Larceny: Daniels (2), Beckley

MVA: Bradley (2), MacArthur, Glen Daniel, Grandview, Coal City

Noise: Bradley

Reckless Driver: Bradley, Prosperity

Shoplifting: Bradley

Suspicious Activity: Midway, Sullivan, Sprague, Glen Daniel

Suspicious Person: Beaver

Suspicious Vehicle: Beckley, Colcord

Threats: Lanark, Beckley

Trespassing: Midway

Welfare Check: Bradley, Lanark, Coal City (2), Fairdale, Daniels

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags