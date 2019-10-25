The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Raleigh County

Sheriff’s Office

B&E: Bradley

Brandishing: Piney View

Counterfeit reported: Bradley

Disturbance: Cabell Heights, Beaver, Bradley, Coal City, Dry Hill, Prosperity, Shady Spring

Illegal burn: Glen Morgan

Intoxicated person: Raleigh County, Harper Park

Larceny: Bradley, Beckley

MVA: Stanaford, Sophia, Crab Orchard, Beckley, Sprague, Shady Spring, Bradley 

Prowler: Fitzpatrick

Shoplifting: Bradley

Stolen vehicle: Maple Fork, Crab Orchard

Suspicious activity: Sophia

Suspicious person: Beckley, Coal City

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Unwanted presence: Beaver

 

