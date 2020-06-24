The following calls were made to police agencies on June 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abuse/Elder person: Berkley St.
Alarm specify: 600 block S. Fayette St.
Assault already occurred: Beckwoods Dr., 1st Ave.
B&E in progress: Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel)
Bike patrol: 100 block Broadway St.
Burglar alarm: Pikeview Dr., S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), N. Eisenhower Dr. (King Tut Drive In), S. Kanawha St., 201 Industrial Dr. (Grand Home Furnishings)
Burglary in progress: 200 block S. Heber St., Ewart Ave., Barber Ave.
Burglary not in progress: Willow Lane
Business check: 200 Armory Dr. (Armory)
Check welfare: Ridge Ave., N. Heber St. (Federal Office Building), 800 block S. Eisenhower Dr.
Civil matter: Crawford St., Oakwood Ave.
Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor: Christopher Dr.
Destruction of property: Lincoln St., Mullins St.
Disturbance: Bellevue Lane
Drug violation in progress: 3rd Ave.
Follow up call: Berkley St.
Foot patrol: 1939 Harper Rd.
Found property: S. Kanawha St.
Harassment: Johnstown Rd. (Manor House Apts.), S. Kanawha St., Harper Rd.
Intox person: 85 Jerome Van Meter Dr. (MCNB Bank)
Larceny: Hill St., City Ave.
Lost/stolen registration: 2nd St.
Loud music/noise: Grant St., Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BCPD), 340 Prince St.
MVA leave the scene: Appalachian Dr.
Open door/window: S. Fayette St. and Maplewood Lane
Out of control: Sycamore St., Panhandling: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonalds, Harper Rd.)
Panic/hold alarm: Stanaford Rd., Brookwood Lane
Reckless driver: 126 New River Town Center (Ollies Bargain Outlet)
Search warrant: Airport Rd.
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes)
Special assignment: 100 block Temple St., 1700 block Harper Rd., S. Heber St., Earwood St., 1910 Harper Rd., 300 block 3rd Ave., 100 block G St., 500 block Neville St., Rails to Trails (3), 500 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Scott Ave., 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 500 block Neville St., Temple St. and Scott Ave., 100 block Earwood St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes), 300 block Woodlawn Ave., 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block S. Heber St., 200 Armory Dr. (Armory)
Suspicious activity: Curtis Ave., Willow Lane
Suspicious person: 100 block Missouri Ave.
Threats: 1114 Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel), 1st St.
Traffic stop: 100 block Holliday Dr. (2), 1500 block S. Eisenhower Dr., 1114 Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel), 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), Sullivan Rd. and Ritter Dr., 100 block W. Locust Dr., 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), Lincoln St.
Trespassing: Franklin Ave.
Unwanted person: Ball St., Saunders Ave.
Vagrant: Barber Ave.
l l l
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
B&E: Beckley
Burglary: Beaver, Cool Ridge
Civil matter: Cool Ridge (2), Bradley, Eccles, Crab Orchard (2)
Destruction of property: Ghent, Beaver
Disturbance: Coal City, Harper Heights, Harper, Sprague, Cool Ridge
Four wheeler complaint: White Oak
Larceny: Maple Fork
Loud music/noise: MacArthur
Motorcycle complaint: Daniels
MVA: Naoma, Bradley, Daniels, Beckley
Reckless driver: Surveyor
Shoplifting: Bradley, Beaver
Stolen property: MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Beckley Junction, Sophia
Suspicious activity: Dry Hill
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard (2)