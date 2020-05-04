The following calls were made to police agencies on May 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General)
Assist other department: Raleigh County
Attempt to serve warrant: Lovell Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: 115 G St. (Youth Boxing Center)
Burglar alarm: Maxwell Hill Road, Woodlawn Avenue
Burglary in progress: Mercer Street
Business check: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel)
Check welfare: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.), 1400 block N. Eisenhower Drive, 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: 4081 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), Allen Avenue
Domestic: Thornton Street
Drug violation not in progress: Westline Drive
Fight: Fred T. Simms Terrace
Larceny: 3706 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Family Dollar Store), Calloway Heights, Harlan Court/Randolph Street
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motorcycle complaint: 100 block Rollingwood Drive
Prowler: Huffman Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: South Fayette Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Special assignment: 500 block Neville Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1500 block Harper Road, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital), East Beckley Bypass, 100 block Patch Street (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Neville Street, 306 Beckley Plaza, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1900 block Harper Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Teel Road, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Rails to Trails, 300 block Prince Street, 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Leslie C. Gates Place, 300 block Prince Street, 100 block Meadows Court (3), 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Temple Street (2), 100 block Hargrove Street, Second Street, Woodlawn Avenue, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 300 block Prince Street, South Heber Street
Suspicious activity: East Prince Street
Suspicious person: 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor)
Threats: 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cookout restaurant)
Traffic stop: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), Rural Acres Drive/Walnut Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge), 1334 Harper Road (Gino's), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn)
Unwanted person: College Avenue
Vandalism/destruction of property: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Vehicle disabled: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Civil assist: Beaver
Civil matter: Bradley, Calloway Heights (2), White Oak
Disturbance: Bradley (2), Mount Tabor (2), Crab Orchard, Harper Heights, MacArthur (2), Shady Spring, Glen Daniel
Illegal burn: Shady Spring
Larceny: Calloway Heights, Beckley
Lost property: Piney View
Motor vehicle accident: Piney View
Stolen property: Princewick
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard