The following calls were made to police agencies on June 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Abandoned vehicle: Plumley Avenue/Patch Street

Alarm: South Fayette Street/Second Street, 600 block South Fayette Street

Assault already occurred: 2005 Harper Road (Little General)

Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Road (2)

Burglar alarm: West Neville Street, Coponiti Street, Sisson Street

Burglary in progress: South Kanawha Street

Burglary not in progress: Nebraska Avenue

Check welfare: Forrest Avenue, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), Stanaford Road/North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Pine Lodge Road

Disturbance: Brammer Street, Woodlawn Avenue

Domestic: Grady Avenue

Drug violation in progress: Harper Road

Fireworks complaint: 200 block Hargrove Street

Follow-up call: 100 block Clyde Street, Fred T. Simms Terrace 

Fraud: West Virginia Street

Jumper: City Avenue

Juvenile problems: Goldcrest Drive

Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Loud music/noise: 100 block Combs Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Temple Street

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Antonio Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Out of control: Hartley Avenue

Overdose: Lauren Avenue

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) 

Shots fired: Hargrove Street

Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 bock Bostic Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's), Rails to Trails, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious vehicle: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive

Threats: Harper Road, South Kanawha Street

Traffic stop: 2987 Robert C. Byrd Dr.ive(Eppy's Drug Pharmacy), 100 block Rural Acres Drive

Violation of domestic violence petition: 100 block Ball Street

Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Warrant served: 222 Main St.

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering: Leevale

Burglary: Daniels

Destruction of property: Sophia

Disturbance: Beaver, Glen White, Beckley, Soak Creek, Beckley, Artie

Fraud: Grandview

Harassment: Stanaford

Intoxicated person: Stanaford 

Larceny: Stanaford 

Lines down: Glen Morgan

Lost/stolen registration: Beckley

Motorcycle complaint: Shady Spring, Mount Tabor

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Shady Spring, Crab Orchard, Glen Daniel, Coal City 

Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Beckley

Threats: Mabscott

Trespassing: Cirtsville 

Unwanted person: Daniels, White Oak 

