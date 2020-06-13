The following calls were made to police agencies on June 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: Plumley Avenue/Patch Street
Alarm: South Fayette Street/Second Street, 600 block South Fayette Street
Assault already occurred: 2005 Harper Road (Little General)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Road (2)
Burglar alarm: West Neville Street, Coponiti Street, Sisson Street
Burglary in progress: South Kanawha Street
Burglary not in progress: Nebraska Avenue
Check welfare: Forrest Avenue, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), Stanaford Road/North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Pine Lodge Road
Disturbance: Brammer Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic: Grady Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road
Fireworks complaint: 200 block Hargrove Street
Follow-up call: 100 block Clyde Street, Fred T. Simms Terrace
Fraud: West Virginia Street
Jumper: City Avenue
Juvenile problems: Goldcrest Drive
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Loud music/noise: 100 block Combs Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Temple Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Antonio Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Out of control: Hartley Avenue
Overdose: Lauren Avenue
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Hargrove Street
Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 bock Bostic Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's), Rails to Trails, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive
Threats: Harper Road, South Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: 2987 Robert C. Byrd Dr.ive(Eppy's Drug Pharmacy), 100 block Rural Acres Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: 100 block Ball Street
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Warrant served: 222 Main St.
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Leevale
Burglary: Daniels
Destruction of property: Sophia
Disturbance: Beaver, Glen White, Beckley, Soak Creek, Beckley, Artie
Fraud: Grandview
Harassment: Stanaford
Intoxicated person: Stanaford
Larceny: Stanaford
Lines down: Glen Morgan
Lost/stolen registration: Beckley
Motorcycle complaint: Shady Spring, Mount Tabor
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Shady Spring, Crab Orchard, Glen Daniel, Coal City
Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Beckley
Threats: Mabscott
Trespassing: Cirtsville
Unwanted person: Daniels, White Oak