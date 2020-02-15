The following calls were made to police agencies on Feb. 14; the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 221 Fairview Ave., 234 Granville Ave.
Animal bites: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Assist other department: 200 block Hargrove Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 133 Sour St.
Brandishing: 231 Woodlawn Ave.
Burglar alarm: 1703 S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries), 1007 Pinewood Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Check welfare: 202 Bill Baker Way, 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree)
Deceased/found body: 215 Berkley St.
Disturbance: 222 Hargrove St. Apt. 4011939 Harper Road, 629 S. Oakwood Ave., 303 Woodlawn Ave.
Domestic: 400 block Carriage Drive, 410 Carriage Drive (Access Health OBGYN), 234 Rural Acres Drive, 133 Sour St.
Follow-up call: 233 Warden St.
Laceration/cut: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2), 111 S. Prince St. Apt. 5
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 300 block East Beckley Bypass, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident injury: South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge, Roadway Inn)
Reckless driver: 100 block Pinewood Drive
Robbery previously occurred: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Shots fired: 310 Buckland St.
Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Church Street (2), 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), 100 block Franklin Avenue, 100 block Granville Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hunter Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 block Prince Street (2), Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 500 block Scott Avenue, Second Street/South Fayette Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (4)
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Holliday Drive
Suspicious activity: 1100 block South Fayette Street, 303 Woodlawn Ave.
Suspicious person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 1999 S. Kanawha St.
Tamper with auto: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Traffic stop: 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), Nebraska Avenue/Temple Street, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Plaza), Second Avenue/Park Avenue, 400 block Stanaford Road, 500 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Tolley Drive
Unresponsive: 218 Clyde St.
Unwanted person: 100 Miller St.
Vehicle disabled: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
VIN verify: 23 Osprey Road
Warrant served: 218 Clyde St., 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary not in progress: Beckley
Civil assist: Harper
Customer complaint: Bradley
Disturbance: Beckley, Calloway Heights, Coal City, Dry Hill, Harper Heights
Found property: Stanaford
Joyriding: Arnett, Calloway Heights
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley (2), Daniels
Reckless driver: Slab Fork
Suspicious person: Beaver