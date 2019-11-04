The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 1729 S. Fayette St.
Attempt to locate: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Barking dog: 100 block Ridge Avenue
Bike patrol: Rails to Trails
Burglar alarm: 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority), 200 Howe St. (Beckley Masonic Lodge), 100 Hylton Lane (Chick-fil-A), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road, 204 Pinewood Drive (Bank of Mt. Hope), 101 Smoot Ave.
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Ann Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 104 Quarry St., 100 block Reservoir Road
Disturbance: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Building G), 300 block Neville Street, 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), 239 Sixth St.
Domestic: 305 Beaver Ave., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Building G), 1907 Harper Road, 123 I St.
Electronic sex crime: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street
Found property: 317 Park Ave., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Harassing phone call: 200 Murray St.
Hostage situation: 100 block South Heber Street
Joyriding: 584 Scott Ridge Road
Larceny: 113 Earwood St., 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Apt. 11), 1729 S. Fayette St., 405 Stanaford Road (Pine Lodge), 100 Third Ave.
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Mullins Street
Motor vehicle accident injury: 1000 block East Beckley Bypass
Reckless driver: 200 block City Avenue, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Solicitation: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown)
Special assignment: 20 Bluebird Lane, 100 block East Bunting Lane, 100 block Cannaday Street, 100 block Earwood Street (2), 100 block F Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, 20 Fox Sparrow Road, 100 block Hager Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road, 128 S. Heber St., 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hill Street, 24 Kinglet Place, 100 Main St., 100 block Main Street (3), 1 Nell Jean Square, 300 block Neville Street (downtown), 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 10 Oriole Place, 100 block Partridge Lane, 100 block Prince Street, 20 Quail Circle, 1000 block Scott Avenue
Stolen property: 109 Fairlawn Ave.
Suspicious person: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 500 block Neville Street
Traffic stop: 613 S. Fayette St., 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block North Kanawha Street, 100 block South Kanawha Street, 300 block Neville Street (Jim Word Memorial Park), 600 block Oakwood Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, 100 Second St., 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Warrant served: 806 Maxwell Hill Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Destruction of property: Glen Daniel (2)
Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Glen View, Soak Creek
Found property: Crab Orchard
Joyriding: Beaver
Loitering: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Dry Hill
Prowler: Fairdale
Reckless driver: MacArthur
Residence check: Beaver, Coal City
Road rage: MacArthur
Shooting: Eccles
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard
Threats: Calloway Heights
Trespassing: Beaver
Unwanted presence: Beckley