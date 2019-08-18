The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Assault already occurred: 1710 Harper Road

Bike patrol: Central Avenue, Earwood Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 Third Ave.

Breaking and entering not in progress: 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglar alarm residential/commercial: 700 S. Oakwood Ave., 111 Willow Lane

Burglary in progress: 2009 1/2 S. Kanawha St., Robert C. Byrd Drive

Check welfare: 955 S. Eisenhower Drive, 127 Mercer St., 110 Pine St.

City warrants served: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive

Destruction of property: 208 Church St.

Disturbance: 1907 Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive, 423 Lewis Ritchie Drive

Domestic dispute: 100 Pack St.

Driving on revoked operator's license/DUI: North Vance Drive

Drug violation in progress: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Escort: South Kanawha Street

Fight in progress: 222 Hargrove St., 300 block Second Avenue

Foot patrol: Neville Street

Found property: 18 Bypass Plaza

Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Joyriding: 501 Neville St.

Juvenile problems: 222 Hargrove St.

Larceny: 103 Alexander Lane, 129 E. Main St.

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mental/emotional/ps: 200 Armory Drive

Motorcycle complaint: Ridge Avenue

Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose/firearm possession: 1939 Harper Road

Reckless driver: South Oakwood Avenue

Shoplifting: 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive

Shots fired: Bostick Avenue, 226 Klaus St.

Simple possession/marijuana: Neville Street

Special assignment: Antonio Avenue, Barber Avenue (2), City Avenue, Earwood Street, Edgewood Drive, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive, Gregory Street, Hager Street, South Heber Street, Klaus Street, Missouri Avenue, Neville Street (2), Patch Street, 223 Pinewood Drive, Prince Street (3), Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street, Sixth Street, Springdale Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road, Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious activity: 2009 S. Kanawha St.

Suspicious person: Walker Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Missouri Avenue

Traffic stop: Pinewood Drive

Transport prisoner: 1200 Airport Road

Unresponsive: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted presence: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vehicle assist: East Beckley Bypass

Wanted person: 501 Neville St.

Warrant served/possession/obstructing: North Vance Drive

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Check welfare: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley

Destruction of property: Ghent

Disabled vehicle: Bradley

Disturbance: Beaver, Coal City, Coal River, Ghent, Mabscott, Prosperity

Extra patrol: Colcord, Ghent

Larceny: Coal City, Daniels

Motor vehicle accident: Bolt, Sophia

Reckless driver: Beaver (2), Clear Creek, Lester

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious person: Coal City, Glen Daniel

Threats: Prosperity

Trespassing: Bradley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags