The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Assault already occurred: 1710 Harper Road
Bike patrol: Central Avenue, Earwood Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 Third Ave.
Breaking and entering not in progress: 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm residential/commercial: 700 S. Oakwood Ave., 111 Willow Lane
Burglary in progress: 2009 1/2 S. Kanawha St., Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: 955 S. Eisenhower Drive, 127 Mercer St., 110 Pine St.
City warrants served: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive
Destruction of property: 208 Church St.
Disturbance: 1907 Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive, 423 Lewis Ritchie Drive
Domestic dispute: 100 Pack St.
Driving on revoked operator's license/DUI: North Vance Drive
Drug violation in progress: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Escort: South Kanawha Street
Fight in progress: 222 Hargrove St., 300 block Second Avenue
Foot patrol: Neville Street
Found property: 18 Bypass Plaza
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Joyriding: 501 Neville St.
Juvenile problems: 222 Hargrove St.
Larceny: 103 Alexander Lane, 129 E. Main St.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental/emotional/ps: 200 Armory Drive
Motorcycle complaint: Ridge Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose/firearm possession: 1939 Harper Road
Reckless driver: South Oakwood Avenue
Shoplifting: 1252 N. Eisenhower Drive
Shots fired: Bostick Avenue, 226 Klaus St.
Simple possession/marijuana: Neville Street
Special assignment: Antonio Avenue, Barber Avenue (2), City Avenue, Earwood Street, Edgewood Drive, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive, Gregory Street, Hager Street, South Heber Street, Klaus Street, Missouri Avenue, Neville Street (2), Patch Street, 223 Pinewood Drive, Prince Street (3), Rails to Trails (4), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street, Sixth Street, Springdale Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious activity: 2009 S. Kanawha St.
Suspicious person: Walker Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Missouri Avenue
Traffic stop: Pinewood Drive
Transport prisoner: 1200 Airport Road
Unresponsive: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted presence: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle assist: East Beckley Bypass
Wanted person: 501 Neville St.
Warrant served/possession/obstructing: North Vance Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Check welfare: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley
Destruction of property: Ghent
Disabled vehicle: Bradley
Disturbance: Beaver, Coal City, Coal River, Ghent, Mabscott, Prosperity
Extra patrol: Colcord, Ghent
Larceny: Coal City, Daniels
Motor vehicle accident: Bolt, Sophia
Reckless driver: Beaver (2), Clear Creek, Lester
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Coal City, Glen Daniel
Threats: Prosperity
Trespassing: Bradley