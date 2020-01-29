The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 125 Beckwoods Dr.
Attempted burglary: 112 S. Mason St. (Apt. 4)
B&E not in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: 114 E. Main St., 129 Main St. (United National Bank)
Burglary in progress: 713 S. Fayette St.
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (2)
Check welfare: 306 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Freedom Skate Park), 130 Rhodes St., 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General)
Disturbance: 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library), Earwood Street and Woodlawn Avenue
Destruction of property: 223 S. Heber St. (Budget Inn)
Domestic: 100 block Greenbrier Court, 504 2nd. St. (Apt. 2), 119 Wilson St.
Drug violation not in progress: 200 Veterans Ave. (Beckley VA Medical Center)
Escort: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Fight: 104 Prince St.
Follow up call: 205 Augusta Ave., 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Harassment: 402 City Ave.
Lost/stolen registration: 1007 S. Oakwood Ave. (Beckley Hospital)
Magistrate Detail: 222 Main St.
Mail Run: 501 Neville St. (BPD) (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2200 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 2831 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
School Zone: 205 Crescent Rd. (Crescent Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Rd. (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1734 Harper Rd., 2970 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Dollar General)
Shots fired: 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight)
Special assignment: 100 block S. Heber Street (3), 100 block Grant Street, Rails to Trails (3), 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Oakwood Avenue, 100 block 2nd. Street, 200 block Sisson Street, 100 block College Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Hylton Lane, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Earwood Street (3), 503 Neville St. (parking garage), 100 3rd. Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (3), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Granville Avenue, 100 block Franklin Avenue, 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 600 block Wildwood Avenue (Wildwood Cemetery), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Railroad Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 501 Neville St. (BPD), 200 block Klaus Street
Speeding vehicle: Walker Avenue and S. Oakwood Avenue
Suspicious activity: 200 block City Avenue, 200 block 3rd. Avenue, 700 block Johnstown Road
Suspicious person: 201 1st. Ave., 326 Vine St.
Tobacco violation: 390 Stanaford Rd. (Academy of Careers and Technology)
Threats: 129 Hancock St.
Traffic stop: 125 Ragland Rd. (U-Haul), 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Reservoir Road, 1939 Harper Rd., 100 Main St. (State Building Parking Lot), Harper Road and Sunrise Avenue, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3300 block Rober C. Byrd Drive, S. Kanawha Street and S. French Street, 100 3rd. Avenue
Unwanted person: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald’s)
Vehicle disabled: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Violation of DVP: 19 Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness) (2)
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (BPD)
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Abandoned vehicle: Beckley
Burglary in progress: Slab Fork, Stanaford
Burglary not in progress: Dameron
Disturbance: Beckley, Harper Heights
Larceny: Dry Hill
Motorcycle complaint: Glen Daniel
MVA: Ghent, Beckley, Glen Morgan, Shady Spring, Fitzpatrick
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Shady Spring, Slab Fork
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Unwanted person: Stanaford (2), Crab Orchard