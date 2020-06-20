The following calls were made to police agencies on June 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Alarm: 100 block Second Street

Assault already occurred: Berkley Street, Third Avenue

Attempt to locate: Woodlawn Avenue

Brandishing: South Kanawha Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza (2), South Eisenhower Drive, 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), East Prince Street

Burglary in progress: Adkins Street

Check welfare: Ellison Avenue, Glenn Avenue, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 100 block Tom Street, Worley Road

Civil assist: Austin Avenue, 222 Main St.

Civil matter: City Avenue, 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 3849 Robert C. Byrd Drive (BB&T bank)

Destruction of property: North Vance Drive

Disturbance: First Avenue, Hartley Avenue, South Heber Street

Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue

Drug violation in progress: 100 block New River Town Center

Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs Street, 300 block Stansbury Street

Found property: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH hospital)

Harassment: Woodlawn Avenue

Larceny: Fulton Avenue

Loud music/noise: Hargrove Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive

Overdose: Hargrove Street

Parking complaint: Nebraska Avenue

Person down: North Eisenhower Drive/Stanaford Road

Possible DUI: 85 Jerome Van Meter Drive (MCNB bank)

Prowler: Roosevelt Street

Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)

Shots fired: Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street, East Prince Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, Roosevelt Street

Special assignment: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Simpkins Street

Stolen property: Hargrove Street

Suspicious person: Harper Road

Suspicious vehicle: 300 block Sunset Drive

Threats: South Oakwood Avenue, Sunrise Avenue, North Vance Drive, Woodlawn Avenue

Traffic stop: 300 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street, South Oakwood Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 100 block Pine Lodge Road, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue

Unwanted person: 402 Second St. (Creager Tire)

Violation of domestic violence petition: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Civil matter: Lanark

Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Glen Morgan, Lanark, Piney View, Raleigh

Found property: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Eccles, Fairdale

Loud music/noise complaint: Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard

Motorcycle complaint: Glen Morgan

Shoplifting: Beaver, Coal City

Stolen property: Soak Creek

Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel

Suspicious person: Beaver, Crow

Suspicious vehicle: Fairdale, Fitzpatrick (2), MacArthur, Prosperity

