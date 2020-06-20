The following calls were made to police agencies on June 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 100 block Second Street
Assault already occurred: Berkley Street, Third Avenue
Attempt to locate: Woodlawn Avenue
Brandishing: South Kanawha Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza (2), South Eisenhower Drive, 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), East Prince Street
Burglary in progress: Adkins Street
Check welfare: Ellison Avenue, Glenn Avenue, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 100 block Tom Street, Worley Road
Civil assist: Austin Avenue, 222 Main St.
Civil matter: City Avenue, 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), 3849 Robert C. Byrd Drive (BB&T bank)
Destruction of property: North Vance Drive
Disturbance: First Avenue, Hartley Avenue, South Heber Street
Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue
Drug violation in progress: 100 block New River Town Center
Fireworks complaint: 100 block Combs Street, 300 block Stansbury Street
Found property: 708 S. Eisenhower Drive (Go Mart), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH hospital)
Harassment: Woodlawn Avenue
Larceny: Fulton Avenue
Loud music/noise: Hargrove Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive
Overdose: Hargrove Street
Parking complaint: Nebraska Avenue
Person down: North Eisenhower Drive/Stanaford Road
Possible DUI: 85 Jerome Van Meter Drive (MCNB bank)
Prowler: Roosevelt Street
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)
Shots fired: Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street, East Prince Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, Roosevelt Street
Special assignment: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Simpkins Street
Stolen property: Hargrove Street
Suspicious person: Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: 300 block Sunset Drive
Threats: South Oakwood Avenue, Sunrise Avenue, North Vance Drive, Woodlawn Avenue
Traffic stop: 300 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, McCreery Street/South Kanawha Street, South Oakwood Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 100 block Pine Lodge Road, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue
Unwanted person: 402 Second St. (Creager Tire)
Violation of domestic violence petition: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Civil matter: Lanark
Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Glen Morgan, Lanark, Piney View, Raleigh
Found property: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Eccles, Fairdale
Loud music/noise complaint: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard
Motorcycle complaint: Glen Morgan
Shoplifting: Beaver, Coal City
Stolen property: Soak Creek
Suspicious activity: Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: Beaver, Crow
Suspicious vehicle: Fairdale, Fitzpatrick (2), MacArthur, Prosperity